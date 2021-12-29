Michelle Young shares photo with ‘light skin baller’ she was accused of dating

Michelle Young throws shade at Jamie Skaar with “light skin baller”. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young had some fun throwing shade with one of her recent posts.

Having wrapped her season of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young’s season was an overall success considering she found love in the end and got engaged to her current fiance, Nayte Olukoya.

As one of the classiest Bachelorettes, Michelle handled all the drama brought to her during the season with composure and maturity, including when The Bachelorette Season 18 villain Jamie Skaar accused her of having a relationship with a mysterious light-skinned baller.

Now, Michelle is humorously poking fun at the false accusation.

Michelle Young reveals ‘the light skin baller’

Jamie Skaar caused trouble on The Bachelorette both for thinking he’s better than Michelle and the other men in the house and for suggesting to Michelle that several men had been talking about her and her potential outside relationships.

Infamously, Jamie brought up that he had friends who spotted Michelle leaving a social outing with a ‘tall light-skinned baller” who appeared to be her significant other.

Michelle was hurt and confused by this accusation and was adamant that these allegations weren’t true.

Jamie’s words became less and less credible and he was eventually sent home for his antics.

Michelle has since happily moved on with her life as she and her fiance/soul mate Nayte Olukoya enjoy plenty of firsts and fun outings together, including attending their first NFL game together.

While at the Vikings game, Michelle ran into an old friend and shared a photo with him, playfully teasing that the man in the photo is the “light-skinned baller” she was accused of being romantically linked to.

The man in question is Jordan Alberino and in their photo together, Michelle put up a peace sign and wrote “The ‘Light Skin Baller’ [laughing emoji] over the pic.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Who is Jordan Alberino?

Jordan Alberino, also known now as “the light skin baller,” is a University of Oregon alum who appears to have graduated in 2018.

According to his Instagram page, Jordan appears to live an eventful life. He’s clearly a big sports and football fan and he also seems to be family-oriented.

Jordan shares modelesque photos from his photoshoots and also appears to have a girlfriend, although it’s unclear if the two are still dating currently.

In one of Jordan’s recent posts, he shared photos that feature several of his friends. Michelle Young is included in a few of the photos, including one where she wears a bikini on a boat with Jordan and one where she wears a white dress.

Fans found Michelle’s joke about “the light skin baller” to be hilarious and it’s nice to see Michelle showing off her playful side and finding the humor in the drama from her season.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.