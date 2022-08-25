Michelle Young revealed why she’s taking a break from teaching

Michelle Young on why she stopped teaching for the time being. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

At the end of May, Bachelor Nation fans watched as Michelle Young announced she was taking a step back from the teaching profession.

While she loves her students and truly has that passion and drive to help kids, there were several factors that led to her decision.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on everyone throughout with world and the United States, but especially on teachers. Moreover, it was hard to balance her Bachelorette world with her teaching world.

Because of this, Michelle truly felt as if she were just living in survival mode instead of having that same energy, enthusiasm, and love for the profession that she used to.

While Michelle didn’t say too much about her decision at the time, just that it was only a reprieve, she has now spoken out in more detail on why she made the choice that she did.

Michelle has told viewers that many factors, besides the pandemic, helped her come to the conclusion that she needed to take a step back from the classroom.

Michelle Young answered whether she’s teaching

During a recent Q & A on her Instagram Stories, Michelle answered questions from fans. The very first one she answered was if she was still teaching.

She cleared the air by stating, “I’m not currently teaching. I’m just taking a year off. It’s a decision I would have made Bachelorette role and influencing aside. Your girl needs a break, a lot of teachers do and that’s why I’ve had to step away for a bit.”

Fans wanted to know if there was a final straw to her decision

Another viewer asked Michelle what the final straw was to her making the choice to take some time off from the profession.

Michelle declared, “Professions that are built on passion, such as teaching, are incredibly taxing on mental health. These past two years have been incredibly difficult.”

She went on to describe that there wasn’t necessarily one thing that put her over the edge, but instead just the realization that she was truly 100 percent burned out and knowing there was no way to recharge.

Michelle Young was asked if she’d go back after one year

As a Bachelor Nation fan asked Michelle whether or not she would return to the classroom in one year, Michelle talked about how tough it was for her to leave in the first place.

However, she did claim, “This is something that I’m passionate about, so it wasn’t so much that I wanted to take a year off, it was that I needed to. So we’ll see about the future!”

As of now, Michelle is keeping busy traveling, co-hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with fellow alum, Becca Kufrin, and influencing.

