Michelle Young poses in a black crop top and high-waisted leather pants

Michelle Young makes a fashion statement. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young, a fifth-grade elementary school teacher, stole the hearts of fans on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor during Season 25 of the show.

While she left as the runner-up that season to the winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, she was named The Bachelorette for Season 18.

As The Bachelorette, Michelle chose Nayte Olukoya as her final rose recipient, and the two are still going strong today despite doing the long-distance thing.

Although Michelle is still teaching, she has also gained so many Instagram followers and has thrived as a social media influencer.

Michelle Young poses on her Instagram making a fashion statement

Michelle Young looks fantastic as she poses in three photos and posts them on her Instagram. She has a full face of makeup and wearing some olive green, high-waisted leather pants and a black crop-top with a cropped tweed jacket over it.

The crop top has a giant, V-dipped cut-out, and Michelle paired her outfit with strappy, black sandals that laced up her ankle and partially up her calf.

Michelle captioned her post and pictures by saying, “Blue skies and soft smile vibes.”

Alums and fans commented on Michelle’s look

Thomas Jacobs, the boyfriend of former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, posted first as he wrote, “That’s a real nice escalator you got there.”

Ryan Marcelle Claytor commented next as she exclaimed, “Girl my phone is about to overheat (sweating face emoji).”

Vanessa Grimaldi, whom fans recently found out was pregnant, declared that Michelle look stunning, as did another fan. One other person showed her love and support by just writing, “MICHELLE (with a heart-faced emoji).”

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Other viewers gave Michelle tons of fire flame emojis and more heart-faced emojis as they saw her gorgeous and stunning look.

They also called her flawless and stylish, as well as one fan who claimed, “TEACHER GOALS” when speaking about Michelle and her fashion.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle and Nayte Olukoya’s future is looking bright

While Michelle and Nayte have talked about revisiting moving somewhere together at the end of this school year, Michelle isn’t quite sure whether or not she wants to stay in the classroom or try something different moving forward.

When they do visit each other, or travel somewhere together, they love to make social media posts, and it’s evident that the twosome has a great time together, complete with lots of fun, smiles, love, and laughter.

Bachelor Nation fans are rooting for them to move in together and get engaged sometime soon, as they love the duo together.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.