Michelle Young goes unbuttoned for dance with Mike Johnson

Michelle Young and Mike Johnson brought joy to fans with their recent dance video.

The Bachelor Nation fan favorites teamed up to dance to Beyonce’s hit song CUFF IT.

Followers were thrilled to see Mike and Michelle together, with some even rooting for the two to date after their experiences within The Bachelor franchise.

Mike Johnson debuted on The Bachelorette Season 15 with lead Hannah Brown. While Mike and Hannah didn’t work out, many viewers fell in love with Mike and felt he would have been perfect as the starring man on The Bachelor.

Michelle Young debuted on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James and made it all the way into Matt’s final two before being sent home.

Michelle then went on to star in The Bachelorette Season 18, where she got engaged to Nayte Olukoya, only for the two to call off their engagement and go their separate ways this year.

Now, Michelle and Mike appear to be single as they busted a move together.

Michelle Young and Mike Johnson groove to Beyonce’s song

Michelle took to TikTok to share her dance video with Mike.

In the video, the dynamic dancing duo appeared to be in a hotel lobby.

Mike wore a matching tan button-down and shorts while Michelle went braless and shirtless in a lavender blazer and matching mini skirt.

Michelle accessorized with hoop earrings and jewelry while wearing her hair in a curled half-up half-down style.

While CUFF IT has set choreography as a part of a TikTok trend, Michelle and Mike seemingly chose to freestyle as they danced and smiled.

Michelle appeared to acknowledge they weren’t doing the proper TikTok choreography for the CUFF IT challenge in her caption as she wrote, “Yeahhh we got’ redo this one @Mike Johnson,” with a face-in-palm emoji.

Fans react to Michelle Young and Mike Johnson’s dance video

Michelle’s video with Mike received over 130k likes and many comments.

TikTok star Elyse Myers commented in all-caps, “I MISSED A LOT OF CHAPTERS BUT I AM LIVING FOR THIS.”

Another commenter praised the security of Michelle’s plunging blazer, writing, “My next relationship needs to be as reliable as her gorgeous top.”

Upon seeing Michelle and Mike paired up for the video, one fan expressed, “Don’t mess with my feelings! I’m already invested in this.”

Another commenter praised Michelle and Mike, writing, “Two of the best to come from the show in recent years.”

Michelle and Mike remain very well-liked among Bachelor Nation, and time will tell how their bond grows.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.