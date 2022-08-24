Michelle Young explains her part-time move to LA and ‘final straw’ with teaching

Michelle Young appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young recently engaged with fans who were curious to know about several changes in her life.

Michelle has had a lot of new developments since debuting on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

After joining the franchise, Michelle was chosen to be the lead on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Nayte Olukoya.

Nayte and Michelle saddened viewers when they eventually announced their breakup.

Besides returning to the single life, Michelle also took a year off from teaching and made plans to relocate to Los Angeles part-time, joining Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Michelle answered fans’ questions regarding her move to Los Angeles and what went into her decision to take a break from teaching.

Michelle Young details her burnout from teaching

Michelle Young took to her Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to ask her anything.

One supporter wanted to know, “What was the final straw that made you take a break from teaching? You’re awesome btw.”

Michelle replied with a photo of herself smiling by a couch in a black tank with her hair up in a bun as she wrote out an answer.

Michelle wrote, “Professions that are built on passion, such as teaching, are incredibly taxing on mental health. These past two years have been incredibly difficult. It wasn’t as much of a ‘final straw’ but truly realizing how burned out I am and knowing I wouldn’t be able to recharge before the next school year begins.”

Michelle Young shared what pushed her to Los Angeles

Another follower asked, “What’re you choosing to do in LA as a form of income?”

Michelle shared that she moved to LA part-time primarily because of her role as host on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with fellow former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

Michelle shared that she and Becca would be able to record their podcast episodes in-person at the studio, which will make for a better experience.

While Michelle’s career seems to be taking her away from teaching, for the time being, she clarified that her break was just for a year and that she’d revisit her path as a teacher.

Meanwhile, Michelle remains associated with The Bachelor franchise through her podcast and appearances, such as her stint on the Bachelor Nation edition of Celebrity Family Feud.

