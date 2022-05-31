Michelle Young blasts Nayte Olukoya breakup rumors — Here’s what really happened

Michelle Young was spotted without her engagement ring on. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young, an elementary teacher, turned Bachelor Nation sensation overnight, warmed the hearts of fans when she was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

She was then offered the leading spot on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, where she surprised viewers as she chose Nayte Olukoya as her winner.

The two have gotten closer since the show but are still living long-distance; Michelle is teaching in Minnesota, and Nayte still has his job in Texas.

While they are trying to figure out their next step as a couple, the public is trying to get in their way, speculating things that just aren’t true.

Michelle Young claps back at people who are saying she and Nayte Olukoya have broken up

Michelle took to Instagram to lay down the law and set people straight when it comes to her relationship with her fiance, Nayte.

Apparently, when Michelle was out with friends, someone saw her without her engagement ring and decided to go out and tell the world about it.

Because she received so many questions and messages about this, she decided to address it publicly via social media to put any rumors to rest.

Michelle stated that there is a particular video circulating that someone took of her at a rooftop bar without her engagement ring.

What did Michelle have to say to this person who videoed her?

While Michelle basically called this person a creeper to be able to pay close enough attention to that small detail, she also threw the person under the bus for not paying better attention.

She went on to say that what that certain person did not see was the fact that her friend had briefly taken the ring off her finger to try it on.

That was why Michelle didn’t have her engagement ring on for that small amount of time … not because she and Nayte have broken up, or are having issues, or anything of that sort.

Michelle then ended the video by saying, “Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I are human beings, not a zoo exhibit … Not to mention videoing someone without them knowing. It’s creepy. It’s not cool.”

So there you have it, Bachelor Nation fans. Michelle and Nayte are still happily together and in love. They are not breaking up, and they are not having problems. Fans can’t wait to see what the duo decides to do moving forward in their relationship.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.