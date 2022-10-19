Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia share their type of guy

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia make another great video together. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia have become one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite friendships as they continue to deliver entertaining content together.

Both Michelle and Rachel are single after attempting to find love on The Bachelorette.

On The Bachelorette Season 18, Michelle found love with Nayte Olukoya, and the pair got engaged in the finale.

Despite plans to live together and get married, Michelle and Nayte devastated fans by announcing that they split earlier this year.

Rachel was a co-lead on The Bachelorette Season 19 with Gabby Windey.

Gabby found love with Erich Schwer and is still engaged to him; however, Rachel wasn’t as fortunate. She got engaged to Tino Franco, only for him to cheat on her, leading to their breakup.

Recently, former Bachelorettes Michelle and Rachel teamed up to tease the type of man they are looking for now.

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia hope their future man hasn’t seen The Bachelorette

Rachel took to TikTok to share her video with Michelle.

In the video, Rachel and Michelle hold wine glasses and mouth audio.

At the clip’s start, Rachel sits on a couch as she mouths, “What’s your drink of choice?” with text over the video reading, “what’s your type?”

The video then cuts to Michelle answering, as the text reads, “a man in touch with his sensitive side.”

Rachel mouths that she was going to say the same thing, and Michelle chimes in again with text that reads, “has no social media.”

The final text over the video suggested that the ladies hope their men will be unfamiliar with their time on The Bachelorette. The text read, “& has never seen the bachelorette,” as Rachel replied, “Oh stunning.”

Rachel also captioned the post, “oh stunning.”

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia share more amusing videos

Michelle and Rachel’s friendship has led them to share lots of humorous content with fans.

Previously, the pair shared an ominous video with Rachel urging Michelle not to ask about an unknown topic. Fans speculated that the ladies might have been referring to the status of Rachel’s relationship with runner-up Aven Jones.

After calling it quits with Tino, Rachel rekindled with Aven during After the Final Rose, but the pair played coy about whether or not they were pursuing a romantic relationship outside the show.

In another video, Michelle and Rachel hopped on the viral Squirrel in My Pants trend.

Rachel lip-synched the song while Michelle twerked and sipped wine.

It remains to be seen what fun video the two former Bachelorettes will share next.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.