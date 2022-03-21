Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya share behind-the-scenes stories from The Bachelorette

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya relive their Bachelorette filming days. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya returned to the resort where they got engaged this weekend, and the couple opened up about some of their filming secrets from the show.

The former Bachelorette talked rose ceremonies, overnight dates, and even meeting her mom with fiancé Nayte as they toured the relived resort memories.

The couple revealed how Nayte sent a message to Michelle during a two-week separation during filming and celebrated their first vacation post-show.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya relive their Bachelorette engagement

Michelle started off the tour by posting a clip of the lobby where their rose ceremonies were held. The location didn’t appear to be a favorite for either of them as Michelle and Nayte talked about how stressful the ceremonies were.

“A little bit stressful for Nayte. Me too, but mostly Nayte,” Michelle joked as Nayte laughed in the background.

They then quickly moved on to the outside of the resort and pointed out each of their rooms during filming. The couple didn’t see each other for almost two weeks at one point during their stay, but Nayte signaled his location to Michelle using his infamous neon orange swim trunks.

Nayte hung his swimsuit over the balcony so that Michelle would know where he was. Michelle added that the gesture “actually worked,” and she immediately knew it was him.

Nayte then went on to show off his vocal skills in a clip where the pair recalled their overnight date.

Nayte Olukoya pokes fun at his rocky first meeting with Michelle Young’s mom

The behind-the-scenes tour ended with a light-hearted look back at one of the pair’s most stressful experiences.

“This is actually where Michelle’s mom tore me up,” Nayte laughed as he pointed to the dining area. “Yeah, but we’re good now, we’re friends.”

Michelle’s mom initially had concerns about Nayte on the show, but later revealed that she was a big fan at the After the Final Rose special.

The two looked relaxed and content as they relived their Bachelorette days. Michelle was dressed for the tropical weather in a white crop top and short jean shorts. Nayte was also dressed casually in a tank top, ballcap, and several necklaces.

The couple has appeared to thrive since their engagement on the show, and Michelle has even recently announced she will be making a return to the franchise by co-hosting The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Stay tuned to see what Michelle and Nayte do next.

