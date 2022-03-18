Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya return to the beach where they got engaged

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya took their first vacation together to Mexico. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya went back to their roots while taking their first vacation together this week.

The couple returned to the place they got engaged on the show, and this time they took fans along with them.

Michelle and Nayte appeared more in love than ever as they gushed about and poked fun at one another on the beach.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya returned to Mexico where they got engaged

The pair traveled to Mexico’s luxury Conrad Punta de Mita resort for their first couples vacation. Nayte and Michelle didn’t hesitate to make the most of the experience as they headed down to the beach together.

“What better spot to take our first vacation as a couple than the spot we got engaged,” Michelle captioned and Instagram story showing off the scenic beach. Nayte then flashed his signature peace sign at the camera before giving Michelle a quick kiss.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

“Ok we haven’t even been here a day yet and Nayte has been complaining that we haven’t been in the ocean. So we’re finally here,” Michelle said on another Instagram story at the beach. “Babe you ready?”

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Her fiance appeared too absorbed in dancing on the shore to answer immediately. Michelle panned to give her fans a glimpse of Nayte’s back as he waved his arms. The couple’s fans got another surprise when Nayte turned to show off a pair of purple goggles.

Nayte Olukoya gushed over fiancee Michelle Young

Nayte also took to Instagram to document the trip as he posted a video later that night gushing over his fiance. The two sat at an outdoor table together, watching the sun set amongst the palm trees.

“Can we just take this in for a second,” Nayte said as he zoomed in on Michelle. “Oh my goodness, Lord Almighty save me.”

Michelle, who stunned in a black crop top and high ponytail, laughed her fiance off as he filmed her.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are still navigating a long-distance relationship as they have yet to move in together.

Michelle Young reacted to her contestant Clayton Echard’s season

Clayton Echard has been a controversial choice for The Bachelor, but Michelle has been giving her former contestant some grace.

She returned to the franchise with other alumni to react to one of the final episodes. Michelle praised all of the cast for being vulnerable but cautioned leads to handle the situation more delicately.

Michelle also recently showed her support for dual Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Fans will have to wait and see if Michelle makes another appearance on the show.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.