Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya react to Bachelor Clayton Echard’s decision to eliminate Elizabeth Corrigan

Fans weren’t the only ones disappointed by Clayton Echard’s decision to send Elizabeth Corrigan home this week.

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young and her final pick, Nayte Olukoya, took over the E! News Instagram story to react to The Bachelor last night.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya were disappointed by Clayton Echard’s decision to keep Shanae Ankney

The couple shared several opinions about the current season, but none appeared quite so passionate as Nayte yelling at the screen when Clayton chose to keep season villain Shanae Ankney over Elizabeth.

“NO CLAYTON NO!” Nayte yelled. “NO NO NO NO! Elizabeth, Elizabeth wow.”

Michelle, laughing at Nayte’s animated reaction, appeared to agree, revealing she felt that Shanae was treating the season more like a competition than a chance to get to know Clayton and fall in love.

Although the pair clearly disagreed with his decision, the former Bachelorette also had a lot of empathy for her tv ex.

“Honestly I was just thinking about how Clayton was doing and how he is feeling,” Michelle said on the E! News Instagram story. “He’s trying to fall in love, he’s trying to find his person, and he’s sitting in the middle of two women who are yelling at each other about shrimp.”

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya reveal who they’re rooting for this season

The couple, who appeared snuggled up in bed together as they watched the episode, also revealed they are rooting for Clayton and Rachel Recchia, who shared a one-on-one date this week.

“Clayton, she’s a good one,” Nayte said. “I’ve said that twice now.”

Michelle praised the current contestant for being strong, independent, and for continuing to surprise her. She said it seemed genuine between Rachel and Clayton, which was a big change from their reaction to Shanae’s actions.

“Big Rachel fans over here!!” They captioned an Instagram story of the date.

A vote of approval from Bachelor nation’s most recent successful couple is a huge accomplishment in the franchise, so be sure to keep an eye on Rachel in the upcoming weeks.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are still going strong

Nayte and Michelle have been going strong since they got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette. Fans recently gushed over the couple’s loved-up appearance in Austin, Texas and their road trip to visit Nayte’s family in Canada.

Despite their disappointment in some of Clayton’s choices this week, both Michelle and Nayte voiced their continuing support for and belief in The Bachelor in their series of Instagram stories.

“You’ve got this @Claytonechard,” they captioned an Instagram story on Enews.

Although Clayton expressed in the show that he hoped the drama would come to an end with Elizabeth’s elimination, the house is far from settled with Shanae still around.

At least it appears Clayton has Michelle and Nayte’s full support while he navigates the rest of his season.

The Bachelor returns February 7th at 8/7c on ABC.