Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya party with Bri Springs for Super Bowl weekend

Michelle Young and Bri Springs reunite with their significant others. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya had a memorable time over Super Bowl weekend as they partied with several couples and walked red carpets.

Along with spending time with superstar couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Michelle also had a chance to reunite with friend and fellow The Bachelor Season 25 costar, Bri Springs.

The two ladies went out on the town with their significant others and appeared to have a blast.

Michelle Young and Bri Springs enjoy a fun night out

Michelle, Nayte, Bri, and her boyfriend Aramide Olaniyan all shared tons of photos and videos from their time together over Super Bowl weekend.

Bri’s boyfriend captured a video of the two couples belting out song lyrics as they smile and party together.

Bri also shared several photos in a post on her own Instagram page that featured her and Michelle posing together at the night event.

For Bri’s night-out attire, The Bachelor Season 25 star went bold with a black bodysuit and tights and a neon pink eyeliner. Bri was clearly a fan of her colorful eye makeup as she captioned the post, “Eyeliner for the win,” with a trophy emoji.

Meanwhile, Michelle looked beautiful in blue, as she wore a blue set with spaghetti straps. Swipe to the right to see photos of Bri and Michelle together.

Michelle and Bri became friends on The Bachelor Season 25, where they both made it into Matt James’ final four.

Ultimately neither of the ladies ended up with Matt, but they seem to have found an even better love story with their current significant others.

Michelle got engaged to Nayte Olukoya while starring on The Bachelorette, and Bri Springs even made an appearance on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Bri Springs went public with her boyfriend Aramide back in December 2021.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya pose with more Bachelor Nation stars

The LA events were flooded with Bachelor Nation stars over Super Bowl weekend, and Michelle and Nayte snapped a photo with two more familiar faces from the franchise.

Nayte shared a photo on his Instagram stories that showed him and Michelle posing with The Bachelor Season 24 stars Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weier.

Both Kelsey and Kelley went for more earth tones in their dolled-up looks for the evening. Kelsey wore a short soft tan-colored dress, and Kelley wore a form-fitting brown dress with sleek cut-outs.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

It seems Super Bowl weekend was one big reunion for Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.