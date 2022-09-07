Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin don’t think one of Rachel Recchia’s men is good for her

Alums don’t think one man is good for Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

As fantasy suite dates have wrapped up on The Bachelorette, decisions have to be made by the leading women.

Gabby Windey has only been left with one man, Erich Schwer, due to Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster expressing that they weren’t ready to propose or get married.

On the other hand, Rachel Recchia still has her final three to decide amongst Aven Jones, Tino Franco, and Zach Shallcross.

While Tino was the one who received Rachel’s first impression rose and has seemed to be a front-runner throughout the show, not everyone is on board with him.

After watching him spiral in front of the other men when he didn’t get the group rose, to the hometown date where his parents made Rachel feel as if they hated her, some have expressed their concerns over Rachel choosing Tino in the end.

In fact, two Bachelor alums have voiced their opinions on Tino and how they think he may not be the right guy for Rachel in the end.

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young discuss Rachel Recchia’s final men

Co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young discussed Rachel’s final three guys on their recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

During the show, both alums think that Zach and Tino will be the last two standing. While both women thought a few weeks ago that Zach would be Rachel’s final man, their thoughts have since changed a bit due to recent circumstances.

Becca added that while she has always thought Tino and Zach would be Rachel’s final two men, she believes that Zach is a better fit for the Bachelorette.

Why Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young are not Team Tino

When talking about Tino, Becca declared, “I will say this in the most polite way possible, I would love to be proven differently, but certain things that I have heard come out of Tino’s mouth are red flags to me. That’s what makes me nervous.”

She went on to talk about how she knows that Rachel loves him, and that they have a strong bond, but with what she has seen and heard, she is skeptical about him.

Michelle joined in and threw a little shade at her ex, Nayte Olukoya, as she stated, “What is the saying, ‘Do as I say not as I do’? Yep. I see red flags as well with Tino. You’re either going to choose to listen to those or you don’t. I am more comfortable with Zach for Rachel than I am with Tino.”

For the full episode of Bachelor Happy Hour with the co-hosts Becca and Michelle, and their complete thoughts on Tino, Rachel, and Zach, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.