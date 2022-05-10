Michaela Clark shows off her bikini body in blonde bombshell photos

Michaela Clark flaunts her toned body by the pool. Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark looked ready for summer in a flattering floral bikini.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 star is constantly experimenting with her look and trying new styles, and she recently stripped down into swimwear that showed off her curves and toned muscles.

Michaela shared her poolside bikini pics with friends and followers.

Michaela Clark poses in a skin-barking bikini and blonde hair

Michaela Clark took to her Instagram stories to share photos of her bikini-clad body.

The Married at First Sight star posed with her hand on her hip by the pool while wearing a purple bikini with a colorful floral print.

Along with the skin-baring bikini, Michaela wore sandals, a colorful manicure, and platinum blonde hair.

Michaela joked that the photo captured how her body looked before she ate.

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela also shared busty bikini photos on her Instagram page as she smiled for the camera in her bikini top, makeup, and a ‘Taurus’ necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark cuts contact with Zack Freeman

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman were married on Married at First Sight Season 13.

While the couple appeared to hit it off on their wedding day, their marriage quickly hit a rough patch.

First, Zack contracted COVID-19 during their honeymoon, which cost the pair some precious bonding time as Zack was quarantined.

When the couple returned to live together, they got into many arguments and had some of the most explosive fights within the franchise.

Most notably, Michaela and Zack had a fight during the couple’s retreat that saw Michaela embodying her Hurricane K persona as she rampaged throughout the cabin that the couples’ were staying in.

While Michaela and Zack tried several times to rekindle, their heated arguments were too damaging to ignore, and Zack ultimately chose to divorce on Decision Day, despite Michaela saying yes to staying married.

When Michaela and Zack returned for the reunion, there was clearly still much bad blood between them.

Michaela initially refused to be on set with Zack during the reunion as she expressed feeling that Zack never cared about her.

Now, Michaela and Zack don’t appear to still be in contact as they’ve gone their separate ways.

Michaela has remained friends with other Married at First Sight castmates, including Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria, and Rachel Gordillo.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.