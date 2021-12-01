Michaela Clark calls for followers to stop bullying, is disgusted by the comments she’s seeing

Michaela Clark shuts down bullies on social media. Pic credit: Lifetime

Michaela Clark was certainly a polarizing figure on Married at First Sight Season 13 with many viewers being put off by her explosive knee-jerk reactions.

With MAFS fans and critics now able to directly interact with the MAFS Season 13 cast on Instagram, it seems Michaela has been exposed to some pretty harsh and immature comments.

Michaela took to social media to address the bullies and express how wrong some of these disgusting comments have been.

Michaela Clark calls out horrible and childish behavior online

Posting to her IG stories, Michaela wrote a message to any bullies out there.

Her all-caps text began with, “THAT BULLYING S**T IS NOT OKAY! I JUST SAW SOMETHING THAT COMPLETELY DISGUSTED ME.”

While Michaela did not reveal the exact comment or post that disgusted her, she did indicate that it was someone who was apparently trying to make a joke but Michaela seemingly found it incredibly tasteless.

Michaela’s text continued, “I GET THAT IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE A ‘JOKE’ BUT IT’S SOME HORRIBLE AND CHILDISH BEHAVIOR. AND TRULY SHOWS WHO GROWS FROM THEIR EXPERIENCES IN LIFE AND WHO’S JUST A GROSS PERSON PARADING AROUND PRETENDING TO BE MATURE…”

In the finale part of Michaela’s message, she reiterated, “THAT’S NOT OKAY! AT ALL.”

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela has been vocal about trying to grow from her own experiences and improve her maturity after her rocky marriage and divorce from Zack Freeman. Michaela declared during the Married at First Sight special that she is working to make “Hurricane K” disappear and channel her energy more productively through activities like shadow boxing.

Michaela isn’t the only one from MAFS Season 13 who has addressed bullying

Since the MAFS Season 13 stars now have public Instagram accounts, several of the cast members have had positive and negative interactions with some MAFS viewers.

Those that were shown to be villains on the show, such as Johnny for his constant cruelty toward Bao and Myrla for her cold behavior toward Gil, have received a lot of heat from MAFS fans. While more beloved cast members, such as Gil, have received lots of love and support.

Gil recently had to share a post to his IG story asking his followers and fans to not attack his ex-wife Myrla online, as he doesn’t tolerate bullying as well.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.