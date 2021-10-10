Michaela and Zack call a truce on Married at First Sight — But will it last?

MAFS Michaela’s angry alter ego is known as ‘Hurricane K.’ Pic credit: Lifetime

Married At First Sight’s Michaela and Zack’s honeymoon ended, well–on their honeymoon. Between Zack’s positive Covid test and Michaela’s explosive reaction to it, the couple had a lot to overcome very early on.

While things the past few weeks have not been exactly peaceful for Season 13 couple Zack and Michaela, the two have agreed to call a cease-fire as they continue to try to improve their relationship.

Zack and Michaela agreed to work on their communication styles, and Michaela even admitted she was in love with Zack. The two decided to continue to work on their relationship and this week was the first time we’ve seen the couple go an entire episode — without a fight.

Michaela and Zack’s truce

In fact, this episode featured the couple playing a spirited game of Bubble Ball, followed by the two sitting in the grass and swapping “happiest day of our marriage stories.” After that, the couple worked on a scrapbook of their relationship and even wrote each other love poems.

Michaela even spent the evening gushing to her sister about how well she and Zack were doing and how she felt they were exactly what the other needed.

It seems that for this episode at least Zack and Michaela have been able to put aside their differences and call a truce but fans–are not convinced.

Many fans feel like the couple’s peaceful episode might just be the calm before the storm and it is just a matter of time before Michaela snaps again.

Michaela vs. ‘Hurricane K’

Fans’ comments come from the previous fights between Michaela and Zack where what Michaela calls “Hurricane K” made its appearance. “Hurricane K” is a term coined by Michaela’s family that refers to when Michaela gets especially angry and lashes out.

‘Hurricane K’ made its first real appearance following Zack’s return from the honeymoon. There was a miscommunication between the couple regarding Zack taking his dog to doggie daycare without letting Michaela know and by the time he returned, Michaela had moved out. Fans weighed in on the walkout, as they felt Michaela may have overreacted.

Although she did apologize fans were not convinced she was truly over it, and the couple experienced another fight the following day. Michaela had suddenly and inexplicably called off the couple’s housewarming party with friends and family. While she did change her mind, the damage had been done and Zack left after the party, saying he did not feel comfortable staying at the couple’s shared apartment after their fight.

The episode left off with Zack and Michaela’s relationship future unknown, as fans questioned whether they could rebuild after all the fights. But this episode found the pair getting along and even saying ‘I love you.’

So has the couple really gotten past the fighting, or is it just the calm before the storm of Hurricane K blowing through again? Judging by the upcoming episode trailer, it seems fans might be correct in saying we might not have seen the last of Hurricane K.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.