Michael Vaughan reacts to his elimination, says Gabby Windey pushed him out his comfort zone

Michael Vaughan’s journey came to an end on The Bachelorette Season 19 this week.

Michael was a member of Gabby Windey’s team before being sent home.

While Michael never got too much individual screen time with Gabby, he appears to still feel fond of the brunette Bachelorette.

After being eliminated, Michael reflected on his experience on The Bachelorette.

Michael directed his farewell post to Gabby Windey while wishing her well in her journey to find love.

Followers of Michael praised his post and his classy message for Gabby Windey.

Michael Vaughan has kind words for Gabby Windey after being eliminated

Michael Vaughan took to Instagram to share several photos from his time on The Bachelorette.

The photos included Michael looking strapping in suits and showing off his impressive abs during the group date pageant.

Along with the photos, Michael wrote a note to Gabby Windey in the caption.

Michael’s caption read, “Thank you for including me on your journey 🌹 @gabby.windey. You really pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best ways and forced me to lead with my heart and trust what I was feeling. I enjoyed our times together in both group settings and 1-on-1. Your humor, compassion, and grace left an impression on me.”

Michael concluded the post, “Even though this is the end of my journey 🥀 I hope you find love at the end of yours because you are 100% deserving of a happy ending ❤️.”

Michael received praise from friends and followers after sharing his classy post, with many commenters hoping to see more of Michael in the future.

A Bachelor fan page wrote, “Loved watching you on the show! We need way more of Michael.”

Michael’s The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Quincey Williams wrote, “That boy was a smooth operator.”

Other positive comments included, “Goodluck,” “The best,” “YOU DESERVE SO MUCH MORE,” and “You are so genuine and a class act!”

Pic credit: @michaelvaughan424/Instagram

Mario Vassall also writes heartfelt message after being eliminated

Gabby eliminated two men this week, one being Michael and the other being Mario Vassall.

Mario also took to Instagram to write a gracious post after being sent home. Mario thanked Gabby, the producers, and the fellow men in the house for playing a role in his journey.

Time will tell if Michael and Mario return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7s on ABC.