Michael Vaughan opens up about his worst characteristic 

Michael Vaughan is still standing on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: ABC

Michael Vaughan, one of the remaining men from Gabby Windey’s group on The Bachelorette Season 19, has opened up about some of his flaws.

Gabby and Michael haven’t had much screen time together, but Michael is still letting viewers get to know him through social media.

Recently, Michael allowed his fans and followers to ask him questions through his Instagram Stories.

While Michael couldn’t spoil anything about The Bachelorette, he did give viewers more insight into his character and past.

Michael answered questions about his worst character trait and whether or not he dates Black women.

Michael also offered up a fun fact about his high school days.

Michael Vaughan details his flaws

Michael Vaughan took to his Instagram Stories and encouraged followers to “send me anonymous messages!”

One follower wanted to know, “your worst personality characteristic?”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Michael answered, “I guess it depends on who you ask but I can be impatient and inflexible in things I feel strongly about.”

Pic credit: @mvaughan424/Instagram

Currently, Michael is pursuing Gabby Windey, but an anonymous messager was curious about Michael’s dating preferences beyond The Bachelorette and asked, “Have you dated/do you date black women??”

Michael replied, “Yes and I’ll date anyone I have a genuine connection with.”

Pic credit: @mvaughan424/Instagram

A fan wanted to get to know Michael better by asking, “What are some fun fact about you past or present people would be surprised to know.”

Michael revealed that he was a high achiever in high school and sid he was his “HS valedictorian.”

Pic credit: @mvaughan424/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 drama heats up

The Bachelorette Season 19 has had to navigate co-leads for the first time, which has led to complications.

While producers of the show promised not to pit leads Rachel and Gabby against each other, the men have still had to pick which of the two they prefer.

Both Rachel and Gabby have expressed insecurity and hurt over the rejection they’ve experienced from the men.

The drama continues as contestant Logan Palmer wrestles with his conflicting feelings for the Bachelorettes.

Currently, Logan is in Rachel’s group after Rachel and Gabby chose which men they want to pursue exclusively. Despite being in Rachel’s group, Logan admitted to still having an interest in Gabby.

Logan accepted Rachel’s rose during the week four rose ceremony as an attempt to stay on the show to pursue Gabby.

Viewers will have to tune in to see if Logan’s feelings for Gabby cause major trouble for the Bachelorette leads in their journey of finding love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.