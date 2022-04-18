Michael Jessen puts Sean Naso on blast over dog bite lawsuit

Michael Jessen is being sued by Sean Naso. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Jessen is putting his ex-wife Sarah Jessen’s husband, Sean Naso, on blast after Sean filed a lawsuit against the 90 Day Fiance star.

Sean wants compensation from Michael amid claims that his dog Howard bit him while he and Sarah lived in Michael’s home.

Michael shared a photo of the letter he received from Sean’s lawyer notifying him of the claim that Sean filed against him earlier this month.

The dad-of-two appeared to express disdain that Sean would do such a thing after allowing him and Sarah to live in his home rent-free for almost two years.

He also mentioned the rumor that Sean had a fling with his now-estranged wife Juliana Custodio — a claim she has denied.

Michael Jessen says he’s being sued by his ex-wife’s husband Sean Naso

The 90 Day Fiance alum blasted Sean Naso on Instagram and shared the legal document he received from Sean’s lawyer regarding an incident that is claimed to have happened on August 10, 2021.

The document reads in part, “Dear Mr Jessen, Kindly be advised that I have been retained by Sean Naso relative to the injuries sustained as a result of a dog bite by one of your dogs at your residence.”

Michael shared the photo on Instagram and wrote alongside it, “@the_real_naso is now suing me due to a bite from our dog Howard incurred during his time living with us.

“He and Sarah lived rent-free and mostly expense-free in my home for 18 months and, of course, there was also that thing with my wife Juliana” — a reference to the rumors that Sean cheated with Juliana while they were all living together during the pandemic.

Juliana, who is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Obscuro, has vehemently denied the claims and has slammed the Jessen family for allegedly making up the story.

Michael Jessen gets support from 90 Day Fiance stars

After sharing the post online, Michael got a slew of support from other 90 Day Fiance stars who bashed Sean for his decision to sue Michael.

“That’s terrible! What a shameless guy,” wrote 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum, Evelin Villegas. “I hope this experience teaches you to not open the door of your house to anybody. Honestly, most people [are] never good and it’s always better to keep your circle small.”

Robert Springs also spoke out amid the filing by Sean Naso against Michael and called him a “sucker.”

“Sewing [sic] over an ankle biter really you should just look at it as living in a house for free for 18 months as Fair Xchange because you’re not his dad,” said Robert.

“Sounds like a class act. Unbelievable,” added David Toborowsky.

