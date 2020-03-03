Michael Jessen on whether they’ll return to 90 Day Fiance: ‘It’s not out of the question’

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were introduced on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. And while their time on the show could be described as up and down, it doesn’t look like the experience has sourced Michael on the idea of returning to reality TV in the future.
In an interview on The Domenick Nati Show, Michael opened up about his time on 90 Day Fiance and even shed some light on whether the show really is scripted or not — he says it’s not. Michael also talked about whether they’d be back and if so, what we would see them up to now.
Sarah Jessen upset by 90 Day Fiance edits
During the Domenick Nati interview, Michael talked about how his ex-wife Sarah was unhappy with the way the show was edited. Specifically, she was bothered by that scene that most 90 Day Fiance fans likely remember, where she told Juliana not to parent her children.
It’s something that both Michael and Sarah spoke out about right after the episode aired and he’s doubling down again now about what was edited out.
According to Michael, Sarah was never trying to be territorial when it came to her kids. She just wanted Juliana to take her time and get comfortable living in the U.S. before she took on any responsibility for the kids.
Michael said that the edit made Sarah out to be something she’s not and that it upset her to be portrayed in that light.
On returning to 90 Day Fiance
With the way that 90 Day Fiance was edited as well as the way Michael Jessen reacted to it, one might think that the Jessen family is done with reality TV and ready to move on with their lives but that’s not the case.
Instead, Michael teased that we very well could see his family back on television screens again in the future.
“It’s not out of the question at all,” Michael said about a possible return. “It just depends on the circumstances.”
And while we all know that Michael, Juliana, and Sarah were all upset about the way 90 Day Fiance made them look at some point during the season, it looks like they aren’t holding any grudges.
Michael even made a comment about how it all ended on such a nice note for them with his beautiful backyard wedding and then a nice family get-together at the Tell All.
Check out the rest of Michael Jessen’s interview on The Domenick Nati Show below.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
