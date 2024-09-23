Michael Ilesanmi updates 90 Day Fiance fans on Angela Deem divorce, GoFundMe, and if he’s already dating

Michael Ilesanmi waited years to come to the United States as fans watched him and Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiance and various spin-offs.

Once Michael got here, his relationship with Angela crumbled to the point where he left everything he owned and took off on foot to get away from her.

It didn’t take long for Angela to claim he was missing when, in reality, he had fled her Hazelhurst home after allegations of abuse.

Since Michael left Angela, there have been a lot of rumors about what he’s been up to, including where he’s living, who he is or is not dating, and what has been done with a very successful GoFundMe he started to raise divorce funds.

With 90 Day Fiance fans asking so many questions, Michael faces quite a bit of support from his fans, but he’s also been criticized heavily in recent weeks.

Michael is now speaking out to clarify a few things about his current activities and relationship with Angela.

Michael Ilesanmi opens up about status of Angela Deem divorce filing

Initially, Angela Deem filed paperwork to have her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi annulled claiming that he “fraudulently induced” her to marry him to move to the US.

Michael responded to Angela’s filing, asking that the annulment filing be dismissed, and filed his paperwork asking for a divorce.

Now, he’s offering an update, telling fans, “First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who hassupported me during this challenging time[sic].”

Michael continued, “As is widely known, I am currently involved in litigation with my estranged wife, Angela Deem, in the family court of Jeff Davis County, Georgia.”

“These proceedings involve both annulment proceedings and my own filings for dismissal and a counter-claim for divorce. At present, there are no active court dates as both parties are in the early stages of pre-trial discovery,” he shared.

Michael expressed gratitude to those who have supported him and reminded them that because this is an active case, he cannot discuss details that are not already public.

Michael denies dating rumors and clarifies what is happening with GoFundMe

Since Michael left Angela, there have been multiple rumors about who he may or may not be dating including claims that he was spending time with a married woman.

Michael admitted to communicating with women who reached out to him but ensured that he did not meet any of them nor did they have any relationship.

He wrote, “I assure you that these interactions never progressed beyond mere communication without any personal contact or meetings. It is clear that I am being targeted in an effort to undermine my character and strong moral compass in light of the ongoing litigation.”

Michael also assured that while Angela has been working hard to discredit him with claims about what he is up to in recent months, he will not do that to her and wishes her the best.

As for the GoFundMe, donations were paused after Michael crowd-funded more than $52,000. His original goal was $25,000.

After claims that Michael was using the donations to purchase a car and to live a lavish lifestyle, his GoFundMe was frozen during an investigation to ensure it wasn’t fraudulent. He revealed that he could only access the funds after the investigation concluded.

Michael shared, “I want to assure everyone who has graciously donated that the funds are being used strictly for the intended purpose of covering legal costs. Without your support, I’m not sure where I’d be today, and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Michael has also put a hold on media requests, meaning he won’t do interviews or respond to press requests while he waits for his legal drama with Angela Deem to conclude. He also won’t respond to his fans on social media for the same reason.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.