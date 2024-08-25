Michael Ilesanmi shares his side of the story in Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Michael Ilesanmi is ready to give 90 Day Fiance viewers his side of the story.

Part 5 of the Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All ensues tonight, and Michael is finally speaking his piece.

A preview for tonight’s fifth and final installment of this season’s Tell All was shared to 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram feed.

The Reel begins with Michael’s wife, Angela Deem, self-recording from her car following the Tell All.

As Angela confesses, a few days after arriving back in Georgia after filming the Tell All in New York, Michael was “gone.”

Angela was referring to Michael’s disappearance in February 2024, when the Nigerian native went missing from their Hazlehurst home.

Michael was eventually found safe and sound but has been keeping his whereabouts under wraps since.

We know that Michael and Angela are currently embroiled in a legal battle after Angela filed for an annulment and Michael counter-filed for a divorce, asking for spousal support and accusing her of “cruel treatment.”

Michael will share his side of the story with 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers

In the Instagram clip, Michael shares his own self-recorded video in which he tells 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers that he’s ready to give them his version of events.

Michael sits on a bed for his recording as he sets up his camera and gets ready to record.

“So, hi, guys. This is Michael, and um, I wanna share my side of the story with you,” Michael says in the video clip, recorded from an undisclosed location.

The clip ends at this point, leaving us wondering what details Michael will share with us on Sunday night.

Will Michael open up about the alleged abuse he suffered?

Michael has already been open about the reason he left Angela back in February. He told Entertainment Tonight‘s Melicia Johnson that he was treated like a “nobody,” prompting him to leave.

Since Michael’s counterclaim in response to Angela’s annulment filing recently went public, we’ve discovered new details about his decision to leave his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Per legal documents obtained online, Michael has cited physical and mental abuse on Angela’s part.

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members support Michael

Amid Angela and Michael’s situation, most 90 Day Fiance fans have expressed they’re Team Michael.

Most of Michael’s castmates have sided with him, too, but Loren Brovarnik was an exception, and it doesn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Loren came under fire for supporting Angela, admitting that her heart “really f**king hurts for her.”

Loren also claimed that Angela got “played,” insinuating that she believes the rumors that Michael is a scammer, and said that TLC portrays Angela as “crazy.”

Loren’s remarks weren’t well-received by 90 Day Fiance fans, who called her “trash” for supporting an “abuser.”

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.