Michael Ilesanmi says Angela Deem ‘owns’ him

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been in a very dramatic and controversial relationship that has played out over the years for viewers to see.

They are currently on Season 7 of the hit spinoff Happily Ever After? and have broken up and come back together several times in the short time Angela has been visiting Nigeria.

However, last week, Angela and Michael put on a united front in real time and posted a slew of TikTok videos singing together on Angela’s page, proving that they were very much together.

This week, Angela and Michael took things a step further by singing a song together that indicated that Angela owned Michael and Michael owned Angela.

In the TikTok video, Angela and Michael appeared side by side as Michael pointed to Angela and lip-synced the words of a voiceover saying, “That’s mine right there.”

Angela threw up a peace sign and nodded her head before Michael continued saying, “I own you and you own me.” After he said that, Michael gave a thumbs up and a nod to the camera.

Over the video on Angela’s page, a caption read, “Michael said it now what.”

Angela Deem won’t let Michael Ilesanmi have his own social media

This season on Happily Ever After? viewers witnessed Angela flirt with a man she had been doing TikTok duets with in what appeared to be an ongoing close relationship.

In that same vein, Angela felt disrespected that Michael got a social media of his own, specifically Instagram, and she wanted him to take it down.

Angela said she did not trust Michael and felt he was talking to other women on the social platform.

Angela had never allowed Michael to have his own social media presence, and Michael said he got Instagram to make money through his reality fame.

Michael had an active Instagram around February 2022 but deactivated it after a ton of drama with Angela online, and now as viewers are learning, in person.

Is Michael in America?

Since Michael and Angela have been posting videos together amid Michael’s impending visa determination on the show, it begs the question of whether Michael is in America.

Also, in February 2022, Michael’s Aunt Lydia reportedly spoke out and revealed that Michael’s visa had been approved and that he was bound for America. However, she said she hoped Michael would stay with relatives in Louisiana instead of with Angela for fears about his safety.

