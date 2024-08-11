Michael Ilesanmi hints Angela Deem’s behavior ‘made him change’

90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi is keeping a positive mindset following his split from Angela Deem.

Michael and Angela’s tumultuous relationship has been playing out for years on TLC, and it’s finally come to an end.

Rumors have swirled for months about a possible breakup, and Angela’s recent annulment filing confirmed the hearsay.

While Angela continues to bad-mouth Michael online, the Nigerian native is going about his business, quietly living his best life without Angela in it.

Michael has kept his whereabouts under wraps, but he’s been posting regularly on Instagram with some cryptic messages seemingly aimed at his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The 36-year-old’s latest post on Instagram included a trio of photos of himself dressed casually for some laidback outdoor snaps.

Michael implies that Angela Deem’s behavior was responsible for his change in attitude

In his accompanying caption, Michael hinted that Angela’s behavior is why he changed his attitude towards her.

It read, “People will notice the change in your attitude towards them.

But won’t notice their behavior that made you change,” and he added the hashtags #positivemind and #staystrong.

In his Instagram Stories, Michael shared some more ambiguous messages — one with a t-shirt slogan and another in the form of a quote.

Michael uploaded a photo of himself posing next to a soccer field, clad in a shirt that read, “God Got Me.”

The song Peace by Mohbad is played in the background of the shot, in which Michael looks calm, cool, and collected.

Michael is sending cryptic messages online. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

In the second slide, Michael shared a short and sweet quote that read, “Always value your peace.”

Angela continues to take jabs at Michael on social media

Meanwhile, as Michael figures out life in the U.S. without Angela, the 58-year-old MeeMaw has been taking aim at her estranged husband every chance she gets.

In a recent TikTok, Angela shared a video of Michael chatting it up with their fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Kobe Blaise, as they shared positive messages with each other.

In the caption of her TikTok, Angela wrote, “Both of you are fake.”

Over on Instagram, Angela continued to seemingly take shots at Michael.

She uploaded a still shot of herself with a serious expression as she sat in the car.

She let the voiceover do the talking for her, which stated, “Oh, I was a b***h to you, huh?”

“You don’t remember when I was nice? And nice again? And again? And again? And again? And again? And then I was a b***h? You don’t remember that, do you?”

In the caption, Angela added, “Tell them the. Real storie boyyy.”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.