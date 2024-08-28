Michael Ilesanmi fires back at Loren Brovarnik’s accusations he scammed Angela Deem

Loren Brovarnik claims Michael Ilesanmi scammed Angela Deem, but Michael says her accusations are false.

In recent weeks, Loren has clarified that she is Team Angela.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren went live on Instagram to proclaim her support for Angela.

Loren admitted that her heart “really f***ing hurts” for Angela because she believes that Angela “genuinely got f***ing played and hurt” by Michael.

In her most recent Instagram Live, Loren took up for Angela once again, this time accusing Michael of using his GoFundMe funds (raised to pay his attorney fees) to purchase a Mercedes.

During her video, Loren was asked by a follower why she believes Michael scammed Angela.

Loren goes on record claiming Michael shared Angela’s identity online and used legal funds to buy a car

Loren alleged that Michael “gave away [Angela’s] identity to a group of people.”

“I mean, the second he gets here, he leaves, and now is asking for a GoFundMe and is taking pictures with a Mercedes, his new car. Like, a new Mercedes? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it,” Loren told her followers, adding that she believes Michael had an “ulterior motive” during his marriage to Angela.

After Loren’s video was shared on Instagram, Michael caught wind of it and took to Facebook to set the record straight.

Michael clears the air: ‘I did not buy any Red Benz’

In his Facebook post, Michael told his fans and followers, “Good day fb family, thanks so much for the love and support. God bless you all.”

As it turns out, the car Michael was seen posing with doesn’t belong to him.

“Just to clear the air, I did not buy any Red Benz,” Michael continued before explaining, “I only posed near the car. It’s for a friend not mine! Thank you.”

Loren’s stance doesn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers who believe Michael is the victim, not Angela.

After watching years of Angela berating and abusing Michael on reality television, 90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough and have been outspoken about having Angela canceled for her actions.

Michael claims Angela abused him and treated him ‘cruelly’

Michael recently opened up about the abuse he endured, calling Angela’s behavior “cruel treatment.”

Per legal documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, Michael fired back with a counterclaim after Angela filed for a marriage annulment.

Michael is asking for a divorce rather than an annulment and claims that Angela is guilty of “physical and emotional abuse,” and is asking that his estranged wife pay for his attorney fees and give him spousal support.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.