Michael Ilesanmi fires back after being accused of faking split from Angela Deem: ‘I don’t fake anything!’

Rumor has it that Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s relationship might have been faked for the cameras.

This tumultuous couple has shared their seven-year-long relationship story with 90 Day Fiance viewers for several seasons and multiple spinoffs.

In their latest installment, Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’re watching the moments leading up to Michael getting his visa approved after years of uncertainty.

On Sunday night, (surprise, surprise) Angela and Michael got into yet another fight.

This time, Angela felt that Michael would jeopardize his visa approval by bringing screenshots of text exchanges between them during a fight, so she refused to accompany him to his interview appointment.

We know that off-camera, Michael and Angela have been having problems in their marriage since the Nigerian native arrived in America.

Michael reportedly went missing from Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia, home and was allegedly scared for his life due to her behavior.

Are Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem faking relationship woes for TLC’s cameras?

But one 90 Day Fiance super fan thinks it’s a made-up storyline to bring “big interest” to the franchise and “get the fires and flames started.”

Instagram account @90dayfianceupdate shared a screenshot of one of Michael and Angela’s confessionals in a post captioned, “I have a THEORY, Mykull and Angela are still together because all of this drama has fallen way too close to their episode airing tonight.”

The caption continued, “TLC really needed big interest and TLC knows they can always count on Angela to get the fires and flames started.. TLC probably said Mykull needs his own Instagram and social media to help promote and share to get people watching.”

“I think they are both very much still together, they have 7 years together and both are addicted to each other in one way or another, I just don’t see the split being legit.. Just too many ‘coincidences’ What are your thoughts?”

Fellow 90 Day Fiance viewers offered their thoughts on Michael and Angela’s recent marital woes, most of them agreeing that love them or hate them, these two are great for TLC’s ratings.

Michael claims he isn’t ‘faking anything’

Among the commenters was Michael himself, who showed up to dispute the claims that he and Angela are faking their storyline.

Michael, 35, fired back, “I don’t fake anything! Smh.”

We may never find out whether Michael and Angela’s up-and-down rollercoaster of a relationship is the real deal.

Regardless of the hate they receive online, especially aimed at Angela, Michael and Angela’s storyline keeps showing up on 90 Day Fiance, and perhaps that’s because their dramatics bring in the big ratings.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.