Michael Ilesanmi celebrates after he’s cleared of fraud: ‘Men are also victims’

Michael Ilesanmi has been exonerated of Angela Deem’s accusations against him, and he’s on cloud nine.

Sunday night’s third installment of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All had viewers on the edge of their seats.

Angela’s PI, Todd, revealed the findings of his weeks-long, 189-page investigation, and they were 100 percent in Michael’s favor.

According to Todd and his team of investigators, Michael did nothing to suggest or imply that he was unfaithful to Angela or that he scammed her in any way.

Upon hearing the revelation, Angela lost her cool and stormed off stage, claiming that Todd and his team didn’t have enough time to find any dirt on Michael.

But the rest of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast cheered Michael on as he celebrated his name finally being cleared after years of allegations against him.

Michael Ilesanmi shares his supporters’ posts celebrating his name being cleared

Following Sunday night’s dramatic episode, Michael took to his Instagram Stories to share his excitement through his fans’ posts.

The Nigerian native shared several supporters’ posts, celebrating his innocence.

Along with a screenshot of a synopsis of Sunday night’s Tell All episode, @fulanadetal_sardina wrote, “He has been freed from a narcissistic, abusive relationship.”

Michael shared his fans’ posts, celebrating his innocence. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

“Men are also victims,” read the bottom caption of the image, which Michael set to the tune Free Mind by Tems.

In another slide, set to the song Blue by ChampagneOvo, Michael uploaded the same article and added a GIF of a man making the sign of the cross.

Michael continued to speak out via his fans, one of whom wrote, “Praise God [Michael] you are now free!!! Free from that demon [Angela Deem] … the truth is the [truth]…period!!!”

“We support you [Michael],” the caption continued.

Michael’s fans are showering him with support online. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

Michael then shared a post from Shabooty on X, which read, “Yay #TeamMykol! even the PI says he isn’t a scammer, so all you Angela Deem fans can go back into your snake pits.”

Angela’s PI found no evidence of cheating or scamming on Michael’s part

Although Angela was shaking from fear as Todd approached the Tell All stage, it turned out she had nothing to be afraid of after all.

Todd admitted that he found some “indiscretions” in what he learned about Michael’s past, adding that Angela had a reason to question his behavior.

Despite Michael having three Instagram accounts and DMing a woman named Cheetah, Todd found nothing that suggested he was behaving unethically.

Michael continues to defend his character

Michael has maintained his innocence off-camera, too.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a 90 Day Fiance critic accused Michael of scamming Angela in an Instagram comment.

In response, Michael fired back, “Bring your proof, and if not, Dont ever tell me such.”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.