Michael Ilesanmi breaks silence following Angela Deem’s annulment filing

Michael Ilesanmi seems indifferent to the fact that his wife, Angela Deem, filed to annul their marriage.

The 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage has been on the rocks for years, and their marital woes have recently been amplified.

Michael finally received his long-awaited visa to enter the United States last year, but since he emigrated from Africa, his personal life has been in shambles.

For starters, Michael went missing in February of this year amid rumors that his home life in Hazlehurst, Georgia, was tumultuous.

The Nigerian native reportedly hasn’t returned to The Peach State since, and according to Angela, she isn’t aware of his whereabouts.

Soon after watching Angela and Michael’s turbulent face-off during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, we learned that Angela had filed for an annulment.

Michael hints at a brighter future without Angela in it

Now that the word is out, Michael is speaking his piece — or at least letting a fortune cookie do the talking.

Michael uploaded a photo of a fortune cookie message to his Instagram Story this week.

Mykol let his fortune cookie do the talking. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

The fortune was short and sweet. It read, “The best is yet to come.”

The fact that Michael took the time to snap the photo of the fortune and share it with his 95,600 Instagram followers likely means he was trying to send a message.

Michael’s message seems to imply that he is ready to leave his marriage to Angela in the past and is looking at bigger and better things in life.

Michael takes a dig at Angela

The 35-year-old sent another message to his fans and followers on Instagram ahead of the weekend, seemingly taking a jab at his soon-to-be ex-wife.

He posted photos as he stood outdoors, looking happy and content.

Michael geotagged his post in the United States, and in his accompanying caption, the TLC star wrote, “People will notice the change in your attitude towards them. But won’t notice their behavior that made you change. #positvemind #staystrong.”

Angela may finally receive proof that Michael has been scamming her

In Angela’s annulment filing, she claimed that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage to gain “legal permanent resident status” in America.

Could there finally be evidence confirming Angela’s intuitions? It appears so.

In Sunday night’s third installment of this season’s Tell All, Michael will sit face-to-face with Todd, a private investigator hired by Angela to follow her husband.

Todd brings his 189-page report with him and tells host Shaun Robinson that Angela has a reason to question Michael’s behavior based on what he discovered.

According to Todd, “There seem to be some indiscretions here from what I’ve learned in his past.”

Angela has long suspected that Michael scammed her to get to the US, and now, her suspicions may be vindicated.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.