Michael Ilesanmi appears with Angela Deem in rare social media address with plea to 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance fans know that Angela Deem won’t let her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, have his own social media account. That said, fans got to hear from Michael in a rare appearance he made in one of Angela’s videos.

Michael appeared in the selfie-style video while sitting in a vehicle, with Angela on the other half of the screen in another location. The video’s purpose was for Michael to address his and Angela’s 90 Day Fiance following regarding fake accounts that have gained traction.

The Nigeria native spoke as Angela stayed quiet and nodded along with what Michael was saying.

Michael said there were several pages impersonating him, especially on Instagram, and asserted that he was not personally on any social platform. He asked followers to unfollow the popular Instagram page and report it to Instagram.

Regarding the fake accounts, Michael said he already took the initiative to contact Facebook and Instagram about taking them down. He showed TikTok viewers the picture of himself he sent to Facebook for verification and affirmed that he would never ask his fans for donations, implying that the fake account had.

The end of the video featured a final plea from Michael for fans to help take down the imposter pages.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are back together

Monsters and Critics reported last week that a source close to Angela and Michael confirmed that the couple is back together following a breakup.

When the pair were on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela flew to Nigeria to confront Michael in person about keeping his Instagram up. After several heated arguments, Michael agreed to take it down and their marriage continued on to a better place.

That was short-lived, however, because shortly after Angela returned to America, she found proof that Michael was talking to another woman.

During the season’s Tell All, Michael confirmed the cheating and Angela said she still loved him but did not know where they would go from there or if she could heal.

Angela and Michael will be appearing on a new ‘couples therapy’ 90 Day Fiance spinoff

With all of their ongoing marital issues, Angela and Michael have been selected as cast members on a new 90 Day Fiance spinoff focused on “couples therapy.”

Many of the new show’s participants were spotted filming for the spinoff in January 2023.

There were numerous complaints from resort guests about the production crew, cast members’ behavior, and availability of amenities due to filming, which was originally how the news of the show broke.

Other confirmed cast members include Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.