Michael Allio took to social media to clarify a statement he made during the July 19 episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Pic credit: michael_alliol4/Instagram

Michael Allio, one of the four men left standing as Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season comes to a close, took to Instagram where he posted a video and clarified a statement he made on the series.

Michael is a single dad to one son named James. His late wife Laura, battled breast cancer in 2017. She died less than two years later. The couple was married for seven years. Michael and Laura wed in 2012 after meeting while students at college at Loyola University Chicago.

Since then, Michael has worked and devoted himself to taking care of his son as a single dad.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, he felt the need to clarify himself on Instagram where he explained that he does not shoulder the responsibility for tending to his son alone.

Michael shared his thoughts with Instagram in the video seen below.

Michael Allio set the record straight

“It was something I said and I wanted to clarify off of it,” he continued as he talked about the moment on The Bachelorette.

He said he referred to his in-laws playing a significant role in his life and said that he took care of them. Michael explained that what was not noted in that statement was the important role they play in his life.

Michael Allio shared his heart

Michael went on to explain the close bond he and his late wife’s family share.

“All the things they do day in and day out to make sure I am functioning and my house is functioning and the important role they play in my life,” Michael explained.

“It is a two-way street. Since the day Laura passed, we have all kind of leaned on each other as a family always does. It has been so not one-sided. It’s not that I am giving without receiving, we have all been trying to figure out ways how we can support each other,” he clarified.

He went on to state that his in-laws have helped with grocery shopping and watching James whom he said “they love and can’t get enough of.”

Michael said he is lucky to be surrounded by family and friends and people who care and said he feels for those who don’t have that support system.

He closed his statement by saying that when he listened back to his statements on the Monday, July 19 episode, they felt like a disservice for all the work they have done and that he “loves them dearly.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.