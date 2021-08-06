Michael Allio reveals relationship status days after leaving thirsty comment on Katie Thurston’s photo

Michael Allio revealed if he is single or taken during a question and answer session on social media. Pic credit: ABC

Michael Allio revealed his relationship status after leaving a thirsty comment on Katie Thurston’s social media upload.

The handsome father of one broke the hearts of Bachelor Nation after abruptly leaving The Bachelorette to return home to his four-year-old son after hearing his son say that, maybe, Michael didn’t want to see him anymore.

This came after Michael told his son that he was away for work while he filmed his season of The Bachelorette.

Katie and Michael had a deep connection with one another. She saw kindness in him and a love for his family that spoke to her heart. He explained to Katie that although he felt they had a deep bond with one another, his duties as a father came first. Therefore, he eliminated himself from the competition after making it to the final four alongside Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, and Justin Glaze.

“I can’t focus on anything else … With hometowns coming up, I feel like it’s wrong for me to give you half of what I could be.”

He added, “I’m not leaving because of us. I’m leaving because my son needs his dad.”

Michael Allio revealed if he was single or taken during an IG Live

Michael took to social media and spoke directly to fans during a question and answer session on Instagram Live.

On the screen, a question came up above Michael’s head which read: “Are you single?”

“This is a popular question. Is Michael A single? Did you watch the show?” he asked aloud.

“Yeah I’m single,” he confessed to his followers.

He also addressed questions about whether he disliked all the guys on his season (he loved them all), and whether he had gone on any dates since leaving the show. He admitted that he had not, but planned to “get out there sooner than later.”

Michael wrote and deleted a thirsty comment on Katie’s photo

After seeing a sultry image of Katie in a black lingerie set, where she looked both gorgeous and powerful in the pic seen below, Michael added, then deleted his thirsty remarks.

However, fans were able to get a snap of his comment before it was removed forever from the social media sharing site.

“Can’t say what I’d like to…,” he wrote.

Katie later faced Michael in The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special. He revealed to show host Kaitlyn Bristowe that he would be “one-hundred percent” on board with returning to their relationship if she was interested.

In turn, Katie said she had to move on after Michael’s exit and felt everything worked out on the show as it was supposed to.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.