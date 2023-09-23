Michael Allio hit back at Danielle Maltby’s egg retrieval claims, didn’t want more kids

Now that Michael Allio has confirmed that he and Danielle Maltby have broken up, things are starting to get a little ugly.

Michael opened up about the split while speaking to Jason Tartick on his Trading Secrets podcast earlier this week.

Soon after, Danielle took to her Instagram Stories with three slides explaining her side.

She made it clear that the breakup was “not a mutual decision” and promised to share more.

Then, she dropped her WoMed podcast alongside Jackie Camardo, where she went into more detail about the breakup timeline and clarified some details about how she was “blindsided.”

Danielle also shared that Michael broke up with her just one day after she went through an egg retrieval, as she was planning to freeze her eggs in the event she wanted to have children in the future.

Michael Allio hits back after Danielle Maltby took aim

Soon after Danielle took to her Instagram Stories to correct the record about Michael, he also jumped in his Instagram Stories, asking Bachelor Nation to ask him “anything” while claiming that some things Danielle said are “true and some things are false.”

Then, he got busy answering questions and trying not to look like an enormous jerk for breaking up with Danielle just one day after her egg retrieval procedure. Note that he did not deny the timing of their split.

“Before she moved up I told her I wanted to be extremely clear about where I was at and I told her that I am no place and can’t even fathom a place in the future where I can have kids. I’m so focused on raising my son,” Michael said via his Instagram Story on Friday.

“I said, ‘Sadly, you have to move up here and go through this relationship knowing you will maybe never have kids with me. And I felt really bad saying that because I know she always wanted them. But I had to be honest about where I was at. … The idea of welcoming another child, for me, I can’t even do it. It doesn’t fit my lifestyle.”

Michael also claimed that the couple tried to work through their issues with therapy. He explained, “We did go to couples therapy to see if we could find common ground in the relationship, and, sadly, we couldn’t do that.”

And when it comes to letting the world know that they had split, Michael said that he let Danielle decide how they were going to do it… sort of.

“She wanted me to wait and I felt, like, because I was the one that broke it off with her I should be respectful of that. So, I kind of waited for her lead and when she started taking down posts on Instagram, I kind of followed suit.”

You can watch his full Instagram Stories on the split and his version of it below.

Danielle Maltby claims she was ‘blindsided’ by Michael Allio breakup

Danielle was all in when it came to her relationship with Michael Allio.

She confirmed back in February that she had even moved from Nashville to Cleveland to be closer to him so they could grow closer.

So when he dumped her in June, just months after she made the big move, it unsurprisingly came as a huge shock.

Though Michael has even said that Danielle took the breakup news with grace, she’s still working through the heartbreak and spoke openly about it on The WoMed podcast.

“I’m grieving the loss of him. I’m grieving the loss of the future that I really believed in and I’m grieving the loss of James,” Danielle said. “And I’m grieving the loss of safety that I felt with him for the first time. He was the first person that ever made me feel safe in a relationship, that made me feel like I was enough. And then that was taken away.”

She addressed the trip to do her egg retrieval too, and opened up about how Michael took such good care of her right before he broke up with her.

“It’s really hard thinking back on the whole experience because it was a really beautiful trip,” Danielle said. “I was so proud of myself. Michael took great care of me and it was a very, very love-filled weekend and I ended up being able to freeze eight eggs, which now I am just incredibly, incredibly grateful for, as I am now alone.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns on Thursday, September 28, at 9/8c on ABC.