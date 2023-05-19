Micah Lussier shares ‘vulnerable’ post admitting she suffers from imposter syndrome

Love Is Blind alum Michah Lussier let her guard down in a recent photo and admitted that she struggles with feeling as though she doesn’t deserve her achievements.

Micah may have earned herself the title of “Mean Girl” during Season 4 of Love Is Blind, but that hasn’t stopped her from pressing on and sharing her life in the public eye.

Since appearing on Netflix’s popular dating show, Micah has amassed over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

With such a large platform, Micah has used her recognition to become a social media influencer.

In a recent Instagram Story, Micah shared a set of photos that served both as a look into her personal life as well as an advertisement.

The 27-year-old Seattle native shared before-and-after photos of herself clad in a black sports bra and black leggings. Her face was covered in both snaps, which only showed her from the chest down.

Micah Lussier says she’s suffering ‘imposter syndrome lately’

At the top of the image, Micah wrote, “Vulnerable post: I get a ton of messages about health and fitness and I have been suffering imposter syndrome lately.”

Micah shares before-and-after photos with a message about self-love. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/Instagram

According to Psychology Today, “People who struggle with imposter syndrome believe that they are undeserving of their achievements and the high esteem in which they are, in fact, generally held.”

“They feel that they aren’t as competent or intelligent as others might think — and that soon enough, people will discover the truth about them.”

Micah continued, “Truth is, I care and try with my body/internal health as much as I can.. but during the weekend I totally lose track of my goals. One thing that has helped me (greatly) is being able to get right back onto things Monday morning and not feel like all progress is lost!”

“My GO TO for kickstarting the week is ‘detox and debloat’ from @jshealthvitamins these have been a game changer for me. here’s a before and after for y’all. 🤍”

Micah added another block of text at the bottom of the image, reminding her followers that “everyone is beautiful and worthy” and not to allow social media’s perceptions to change the way they feel about themselves.

Love Is Blind viewers continue to take aim at Micah

Although Micah’s post doubled as an ad, she has previously opened up about physical appearances. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Micah asked her critics last month to “leave looks out of” any comments or DMs.

Micah claimed that she’s received a ton of “heartbreaking” messages from people negatively affected by such comments. However, Micah’s plea was met with criticism — many Love Is Blind viewers felt her message was insincere.

It seems that once she was labeled a “Mean Girl,” Micah couldn’t escape the pigeonhole. She’s come under criticism for nearly everything in recent months, including her jet-setting lifestyle, befriending fellow “Mean Girl” Irina Solomonova, and most recently, sparking rumors that she’s romantically involved with another Love Is Blind alum, Shayne Jansen.

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.