Micah Lussier shares before-and-after process as she gets her lip filler dissolved

Love Is Blind contestant Micah Lussier took her fans along during her latest cosmetic treatment.

Micah was introduced to Love Is Blind viewers during Season 4 of the Netflix dating experiment.

Before appearing on reality TV, Micah’s appearance was much different, but in recent years, she started getting lip filler injections.

During a recent TikTok video, Micah revealed that she was having her current filler dissolved after it migrated.

“So, this is pretty candid for me, and I’m not sure if I’m going to post this, but I’m going to record my journey of getting my lips dissolved and then refilled,” Micah told her followers as she recorded herself from inside her car.

Next, Micah shared footage of herself inside the aesthetician’s office, where she had numbing cream on her lips, and then halfway through the process, which she admitted was “literally so painful.”

Micah showed off her bruised lips the night of the procedure, then followed up with footage a week later when her filler was completely dissolved.

The next day, Micah returned to the office for a filler top-off, with the goal being achieving a natural look. For her final footage, Micah filmed herself inside her car once again, this time showing off the final result.

@micah.lussier yall, DID THAT. big thanks to @skinspirit at their Greenlake, WA location w/ Renee Vonpressentin ? thankful I did this for me and me only, my confidence is what matters and im feeling so good ?♥️ such a journey and finally found my aesthetician ?? if you guys wanna go check them out you can use “GLOW50” for $50 off. #loveisblind #netflix #seattleloveisblind #loveisblindnetflix ♬ original sound – Micah

“I’m really happy and I feel really confident,” Micah noted. In the caption of her video, the 27-year-old marketing manager wrote, “yall, DID THAT. thankful I did this for me and me only, my confidence is what matters and im feeling so good ?♥️ such a journey and finally found my aesthetician ??”

Though Micah was pleased with her final results, most of her TikTok followers commented, pointing out that they prefer her without the lip fillers.

“Your natural lips are far more attractive,” wrote one of Micah’s fans.

Another TikToker agreed, commenting that the Love Is Blind contestant looks “GOOD” with her natural lips.

Micah’s TikTok followers prefer her sans filler. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/TikTok

“Waaaaaaaaaay better natural,” expressed another, with one of Micah’s fans telling her that natural lips make her look “so much younger in the BEST way.”

More compliments flooded Micah’s comments section, with fans calling her “stunning” without lip filler, and commenting how much more natural she looks without cosmetic interventions on her lips.

More of Micah’s followers comment on her natural look. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/TikTok

Micah’s lip filler refresher session comes on the heels of the Seattle native asking her critics to “leave looks out of” comments and DMs. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Micah took to Instagram to beg others to stop sending hateful comments based on appearances.

“The impact of your words can be hurtful, especially to those who feel like they don’t fit in societies narrow definition of beauty,” Micah wrote in her long-winded caption of the post.

“Remember that opinions of other people don’t define who you are,” Micah added. “You’re beautiful. Let’s celebrate our differences. They are what make us who we are.”

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.