Mia Thornton in red swimsuit is ‘force to be reckoned with’

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is at the beach in a Baywatch red swimsuit.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is living in the lap of luxury as she lies on her back under clear waters and blue skies.

The reality TV star already filmed her second season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and appeared to relax before what promised to be a jam-packed few weeks of promotion.

Mia was in vacation mode in a crystal clear ocean with not a person in sight.

She shared the photo on her Instagram and called on fans to “be a force to be reckoned with.”

The North Carolina native looked fabulous in a red swimsuit on the beach.

Mia tagged Turks and Caicos in the photos, which featured her in the ocean, with gentle waves crashing against her.

Mia Thornton lounges in luxury in red swimsuit

Behind Mia, there were blue skies and fluffy clouds, with the bright sun shining down on her skin, just out of view.

She extended her arms to the side and bent one leg in a picture that could have been on a calendar.

Her caption read, “Be a FORCE to be reckoned with. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #rhop #heat.”

Seemingly not content with just sunbathing, the Bravo star hopped on a jet ski and struck a pose for another Instagram post. She wore the same red swimsuit from earlier but strapped on a life vest for extra safety.

Mia placed one hand on the handlebar and the other on the seat as she posed by the shore on the watercraft.

Mia Thornton in RHOP Season 7 promises to be messy

Mia Thornton will have a few big moments, including a martini toss against co-star Wendy Osefo. The moment appeared in The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer as the group sat down for dinner in Miami.

Mia’s health struggles will also be a storyline, but the trailer showed co-star Robyn Dixon questioning Mia’s cancer diagnosis. Mia’s longtime close friend Jacqueline Blake also joins the show as a friend, but according to social media drama, the two may no longer have a friendship.

The entire season won’t be about Mia, though. The original ladies have plenty of storylines of their own. Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby and the preceding catalyst will appear on the show, and so will Potomac OG Charrisse, with infidelity accusations about Karen Huger’s relationship with Ray.

Robyn’s second marriage to Juan Dixon appears to be full steam ahead, while BFF Gizelle Bryant might feel uncomfortable because of messages from Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett.

Time will tell what happens in the friendship between Mia and Jacqueline, including the drama with the other ladies.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres on October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo with a 75-minute episode.