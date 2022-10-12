Mia Thornton in cheeky swimsuit focuses on reset amid Potomac drama

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton rocks a swimsuit. Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

As The Real Housewives of Potomac drama begins, Mia Thornton is ushering in a time of reset and refocus.

Mia posted a swimsuit picture with a detailed caption about resetting.

She shared the latest carousel with her 135k followers as she soaked up the sun and sought inspiration.

Mia posed in a wine-colored swimsuit overlooking a gorgeous pool.

The swimsuit featured asymmetrical straps that stretched from the shoulder to the shoulder blade and a cutout revealing bronzed skin. The bottom of the swimsuit was cheeky and high cut, showing major skin.

There were palm trees and sun chairs, adding to the relaxing vibe of the shot.

Mia Thornton looks gorgeous in a wine-colored swimsuit

Mia had her back to the camera with her hair in one hand and the other hand behind her.

She positioned her head over her shoulder, kept her eyes closed and lips pursed in a smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She sat with a large pool in front of her and manicured hedges surrounding the swimming area.

There was a guest house next to the pool and blue skies could be seen in the background.

Mia’s caption read, “Woke up this morning and made a promise to myself to FOCUS on the things I can control. Rest + Reset & Realign. ✨🙏🏽🤍 Thought I share this for anyone who needs a little reset. Which point resonated with you the most? Let me know — it’s #6 for me.” She also included an assortment of business-related hashtags.

Mia Thornton’s cancer diagnosis controversy

RHOP Season 7 promises to be filled with drama, especially on behalf of Mia, who is enjoying her sophomore season. Among anticipated spats include Mia throwing a drink in Wendy Osefo’s face and allegedly seeking attention by implying she had cancer.

As Monsters and Critics reported in February, Mia shocked fans when she alluded to a cancer diagnosis. However, as fans will see play out during Season 7, her castmates believed she was seeking attention with the intentionally vague post, which made headlines.

During Season 7 Episode 1, Gizelle Bryant claimed that Mia edited her caption, which previously suggested she had cancer. Fans will have to wait to see how Gizelle’s accusations played out, but the outcome didn’t look favorable and ended with a “To Be Continued…” ending.

The RHOP star posted an Instagram selfie in February and revealed that she had gone to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center.

She added in the caption that she was “in and out of visits to specialists every day” and “the storm is not over.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.