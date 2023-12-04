Meri is livid after Christine blabs on Kody during Sister Wives Tell All: ‘It was not Christine’s business’

Meri Brown is not happy that Christine Brown forced her to talk about a private issue.

During Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, Christine blabbed to host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan about a rotten move made by Kody Brown.

Suki brought up the scene from earlier this season when Meri got distracted when she noticed Kody sporting a flashy new ring.

When Suki asked Christine what she thought about the scene, she revealed there was actually a back story involved.

Although Christine admitted it wasn’t really her place to tell the story, she proceeded to do it anyway.

Christine spilled the tea, explaining to Suki how Meri and Kody once wore matching wedding rings that held some significance that Kody eventually ditched once Robyn entered the family.

Christine Brown recounts the time Kody Brown melted down his wedding ring from Meri during the Sister Wives Tell All

However, Kody melted the ring down because he didn’t want Meri to have “control” or “power” over him any longer.

Shortly after Christine’s confession, Meri appeared solo, telling TLC’s cameras, “I am extremely frustrated right now… beyond…”

“After we did the taping for the one-on-one interviews with Suki, I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly.”

Meri griped, “It was not Christine’s business to tell. She can laugh about it all she wants, but it was not her business to tell.”

“She doesn’t get to come on here and tell my story without me even knowing it,” Meri continued, clearly aggravated with her former sister wife.

Meri’s version of events was similar to Christine’s, except instead of saying Kody didn’t want her to have “power” or “control” over her, she said that Kody no longer wanted her to have “claim over” him.

Kody’s move was extra shady because he chose to melt down the symbol of his and Meri’s marriage and commitment to each other right around the time Robyn came into the picture.

Meri has continually teased ‘so much more’ to her story, and Sister Wives viewers are waiting for her to unleash

Meri has been vocal in the last year about there being “so much more” to her story, and the ring conversation could be part of what she’s been hinting at.

While Sister Wives fans have been waiting for Meri to come forth with her secrets, she’s continued to tease that she’ll be unleashing some truth bombs in the coming months.

In fact, during her most recent Fridays with Friends on Instagram, Meri read a comment from a follower who admitted she’s loving watching Meri on the Tell All so far this season.

Implying that she was just getting started, Meri told her fans, “Just you wait…”

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 10, at 10/9c on TLC.