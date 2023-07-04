Meri Brown’s B&B Lizzie’s Heritage Inn allegedly ‘haunted,’ guests describe ‘creepy’ Wall of the Dead

If you’re planning on staying at Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s bed and breakfast, be warned that you may experience some supernatural encounters.

At least that’s what some guests who’ve stayed at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn have claimed.

Meri opened her B&B in 2017, despite initial backlash from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Despite Kody claiming that bed and breakfasts aren’t “big moneymakers,” Meri has since proven him wrong with the success of her family heirloom, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

The B&B, built in 1870, is situated near the base of Brian Head Resort in Parowan, Utah, and features four bedrooms, a kitchen, and a main sitting area.

Despite patrons giving Lizzie’s Heritage Inn stellar ratings online, there is one factor that may scare away potential guests: ghosts.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s bed and breakfast is reportedly haunted

A source spoke with The U.S. Sun, claiming that guests have reported hearing “spooky noises,” attributing them to ghosts living on the property.

“Guests have told Meri and the manager, Jenn, that the inn was haunted,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s not like something bad would happen – it’s just a freaky thing and coincidence that dead people are on the wall.”

The so-called “Wall of the Dead” showcases the important women in Meri’s family who once lived in Lizzie’s Heritage Inn before it became a B&B.

Per the photos posted on Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s Instagram page, there are plenty of old-time pictures on the walls of the B&B featuring Meri’s ancestors who once called the inn their home.

Meri’s late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, is among the women featured on one of the inn’s walls paying tribute to the females in Meri’s family. Bonnie served as the innkeeper until her passing in 2021.

Sarah, seen on the far left in the photo below, is the family’s “founding mother” and built the home with her husband, Charles, in the 1800s.

Lizzie, the inn’s namesake, was married to Sarah’s son, Will, and lived in the home for much of her life. Joyce, second from the right, is Lizzie’s sole daughter and also lived in the home. The Grandma Room is dedicated to Lizzie, as it once served as her childhood bedroom.

A portrait of Lizzie hangs over the fireplace in the main room’s sitting area, as seen in the photo below.

“We know [our ancestors] would be so proud of this home today,” Meri wrote in the caption of the post.

Since Bonnie’s passing, Meri has reportedly moved into the inn following her split from Kody earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported. Meri’s BFF, Jenn Sullivan, helps with the duties of innkeeper.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is an award-winning B&B with excellent feedback from guests

Guests can choose to stay in one of four rooms. The East Room features one king-sized bed and costs $300 per night.

The Bee Room features a California king-sized bed and runs $250 per night; Sarah’s Room (named after the inn’s founding mother) features one queen bed and costs $250 per night; and the Grandma Room dedicated to Lizzie herself has one queen bed, one twin daybed with a trundle, and costs $300/night.

Each room has its own full bathroom and cable TV, free parking, WiFi, and guests are treated to a “phenomenal breakfast prepared by our fabulous in-house cook,” and the B&B is pet-friendly.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has become a hotspot for those traveling near Parowan, Utah, even snagging awards for the “Best Country Inn in Utah” in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.