Meri Brown wows Sister Wives fans with remarkable red carpet glow-up: ‘Dropped the man and the weight!’

Meri Brown has never looked better.

The Sister Wives star has been busy lately, traveling, running her businesses, and, most recently, attending events.

Meri headed to Seattle over the weekend, where she was in attendance for the 8th Annual Global Beauty Awards.

On Monday, Meri posted some photos from the event on Instagram and wowed her fans with her spectacular glow-up.

Meri included two red-carpet pics that showed off her svelte new figure and fashionable look for the event.

Meri looked incredible in a form-fitting black dress with a crisscrossed neckline accentuating her trim physique.

The 54-year-old TLC star also showed off a short new ‘do in the pics.

“It was a pleasure and honor to spend the past two days at the Global Beauty Awards,” Meri wrote in her caption.

She continued, “Sitting in on events and classes and seeing some of the behind the scenes was such an experience!”

Meri also paid homage to her friends, thanking them for being in her life.

Sister Wives fans gush over Meri’s red carpet look: ‘The glowup is REAL!’

Meri’s post wasn’t on Instagram long before Sister Wives fans observed and commented on her remarkable glow-up.

“Ok Meri!!! Dropped the man AND the weight! 😍,” wrote one of Meri’s admirers.

A second Instagram user added, “The glowup is REAL! 🔥🙌.”

More of Meri’s fans flocked to the comments section, letting her know how “amazing” and “absolutely stunning” she looked in the photos.

“Amazing what happens when you lose 180 pounds if ya know what I mean,” joked one commenter, taking aim at Meri’s ex, Kody Brown.

Podcaster Sarah Fraser wrote, “Oh.My.Gawd. meri, you look fabulous!”

Others complimented Meri’s “poise and dedication” to her evolution, calling it “intoxicating.”

“Thank you for inspiring me and so many others with your authentic light. I love you, dearly❤️,” wrote Meri’s friend, Robin Brock.

Meri’s fans’ jaws dropped, seeing her rock a stunning look on the red carpet. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri’s weight loss has attracted the attention of Sister Wives viewers

Meri’s fans and followers noticed she has dropped much weight since splitting from Kody.

Meri’s fans (and critics) began to notice her weight loss last year, and it’s become even more evident in recent months.

Some have accused her of using Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds and getting plastic surgery to transform her appearance.

Last month, Meri’s strikingly thin appearance shocked some Sister Wives fans, who worried she may have lost too much weight too quickly.

Meri hasn’t confirmed nor denied the rumors that she used a GLP-1 or underwent plastic surgery.

She has, however, shared how she lost so much weight in such a short amount of time.

Meri shares how she dropped the weight

During a March 2025 Fridays with Friends Instagram Reel, Meri shared that walking her dog, Zona, aided her weight loss.

Meri says that she walks two miles daily, has upped her water intake, increased the amount of protein she eats, and decreased her stress levels, which have all helped her slim down.

“The most important thing is that I decreased my stress level,” Meri told her followers. “Seriously, that helps, you guys. I mean, I do have stress; it’s just a lot less.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.