Meri Brown wanted to ‘meet a bunch of guys’ during her trip to London

Looking for love? Sister Wives star Meri Brown (sort of) got what she wished for when she asked to stumble across some men while visiting London.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri enjoyed a trip across The Pond last week.

While she was in England, Meri noted that she was looking forward to saying “yes” to meeting new people, and apparently, that included available men.

In a recent Instagram Story, Meri shared a picture of a wall lined with drawings of various seemingly prominent English men during her many excursions amid her trip.

Meri captioned her photo, “When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!”

“These are on the wall in my last hotel room of the trip!” Meri explained about the photos, and she chose the song When You’re Smiling by Frank Sinatra as the background music for her Story.

Meri shared a wall full of photos of men from her hotel in London. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

At the bottom of the image, Meri added, “Manifest wisely!” and added a crying-laughing emoji, signifying that she was kidding around.

Is Sister Wives star Meri Brown really looking for a man following her split from Kody Brown?

Meri may have been joking, but not completely. The 52-year-old announced her split from infamous polygamist Kody Brown earlier this year, so she may be on the prowl for a new man in her life.

Meri and Kody were in a plural marriage for over 30 years before they decided to officially terminate their spiritual union. Although they weren’t legally married when they split, Meri became Kody’s first legal wife in 1990.

Adding Janelle, Christine, and then Robyn to their marriage made Meri and Kody polygamists, but the lifestyle became something they no longer advocated for. Once Christine, Janelle, and then Meri left Kody, he was left with one wife, Robyn.

It’s rumored that Meri has left Flagstaff behind and has relocated to Parowan, Utah, where her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is located.

Meanwhile, Kody is still in Flagstaff with Robyn. It seems as though Janelle has stayed in Arizona, too. Christine is also living in Utah with her fiance, David Woolley, and living her best life.

It’s not clear whether Meri is interested in dating following her split from Kody, and if so, if she’ll stick with the polygamous lifestyle or become a monogamist for the first time in her life.

Interestingly, Meri was the one who urged Kody to meet Robyn and suggest they start courting. Meri’s idea worked well because Kody and Robyn hit it off and are the last spouses standing 13 years later.

Meri has yet to spill the tea after teasing ‘so much more’ to her story

Whether or not Meri is dating again, one thing’s for sure — Sister Wives fans are waiting for her to spill the tea. She has told her fans that there’s “so much more” to her story on several occasions, and we want to know what she’s talking about because we’ve been waiting long enough!

Neither Meri nor Kody acknowledged why they split in their matching announcements. Meri did mention once again, though, that there’s more to the story that Sister Wives fans haven’t yet heard.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” Meri wrote on Instagram in January 2023. “But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.