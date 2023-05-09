Meri Brown visits London as a newly single woman looking to say ‘yes to meeting new people’

While embarking on her new journey as a single woman, Sister Wives star Meri Brown looks forward to meeting some new people along the way.

Meri and Kody Brown officially called it quits on their 33-year-long marriage in January 2023.

Since their split, Meri has been enjoying all that life has to offer, spending time with family and friends, upholding her business ventures, and, most recently, traveling.

The 52-year-old mom of one shared some photos on Instagram this week, detailing her adventures so far as she’s visiting London, England.

On Monday, May 8, Meri shared a photo to her Instagram Story featuring herself and two female companions. The trio posed for a snap inside the airport before boarding their flight.

“First leg of the trip, London, here we come!!” Meri captioned the image, adding some London-themed gifs to the bottom of the pic.

Then, later in the day, Meri posted a selfie that she snapped from her seat on the plane. Meri smiled with her mouth closed, looking rejuvenated and ready to have some fun.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do,” she wrote in the caption, adding a list of things she’s begun saying “YES” to, one of them being “meeting new people.”

Meri also told her followers that she’d be saying “YES” to some other things in life, such as building businesses, doing “unexpected” things, and experiencing “clarity and personal growth.”

“London, here I come!” she added.

In a subsequent post shared several hours later, Meri posted a carousel of photos from her trip thus far. The first photo in the slide was the welcome screen at Heathrow Airport in London, England, which read, “Welcome to the United Kingdom.”

Meri snapped a selfie in front of the entrance to Paddington Station, next to a bronze statue of Paddington Bear, some of the outdoor scenery and landmarks, and a couple in front of Big Ben.

“First day in London complete!” began the accompanying caption. “7:30 am arrival left plenty of time to get some sight seeing in!”

Meri also enjoyed visiting Buckingham Palace but admitted she felt “very awkward” and “uncomfortable” snapping a photo in front of someone’s home.

The TLC star also took a stroll along the Princess Diana memorial walk, snapped a photo of a squirrel on a nearby fence, and visited Westminster Abbey.

“The whole day was filled with amazing sights and good local food,” Meri added. “So excited for the rest of the week and the amazing sights, experiences, and conversations that are in store!”

While Meri is enjoying her trip across The Pond, it would appear that her ex-husband, Kody, has been holed up in Flagstaff, Arizona, with Robyn.

Meri was the third of three of Kody’s wives to say, “Sayonara!” to the father of 18. Christine was the first to jump ship in 2021 and relocate to Utah, where she met her fiance, David Woolley.

Janelle followed suit in 2022, revealing during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All that she and Kody were separated.

Since splitting from Kody, Meri has reportedly moved back to Utah, like Christine. Sister Wives fans spotted Kody and Robyn helping Meri move her belongings into her Parowan bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Lending credence to the reports, Meri’s sprawling 4,000-square-foot Flagstaff home was recently listed for rent. The property remains on the market as of this writing, listed at $5,800 per month for the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom residence.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.