Meri Brown teases ‘more to the story,’ Sister Wives fans say she’s salty over Christine, vying for attention

Sister Wives viewers are convinced that Meri Brown’s latest cryptic post is a dig at her former sister wife, Christine Brown.

Since Christine decided to walk away from her plural marriage to Kody Brown last November after nearly 25 years together, she has been living her best life.

Christine has remained close with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, but admittedly hasn’t spoken to Meri or Robyn since announcing her split to them.

Now, Meri’s latest share on Instagram has Sister Wives fans wondering if she’s going to drop a bombshell or is simply trying to take some attention away from Christine, who has been making headlines ahead of the Season 17 premiere.

Meri – who is known for posting her fair share of cryptic messages – shared a photo to Instagram of herself holding up a leather-bound diary. The TLC star stood behind the diary, only exposing her eyes with a mysterious glare. She captioned the post, “There’s so much more to the story…. #Ready.”

Curious Sister Wives viewers took to Reddit, where they discussed the possible meaning behind Meri’s puzzling post.

Meri Brown teases ‘So much more to the story’ in cryptic post

Sister Wives fans surmised that perhaps Meri was simply sharing the post as a way to garner attention for herself amid the recognition Christine has received recently.

“She’s salty that Christine is getting to tell ‘her story,’ so she’s trying to be coy and drum up interest in her own story, in the hopes that someone will pick it up and actually want to do interviews with her,” surmised one Redditor. “At least that’s what I’m seeing with this.”

Sister Wives viewers think Meri’s post was aimed at Christine

Another felt that Meri’s post was a jab at Christine. They wrote, “I’m sure that is a dig at Christine. How Christine took a picture with the People magazine spread. Pretty sure that Meri is trying to tell us that more happened then Christine said in the interview. If this is true, then spill the gossip lol. What’s not true?”

Christine recently shared a link on Instagram with a link to the People article she was featured in, which she captioned, “Here’s a link to one of the articles about me choosing to live a happier life,” along with hashtags that read #happiness, #happylife, #choices, and #improveyourlife.

Another Redditor felt that Meri’s IG post was in response to Christine’s recent share: “Christine posted her People magazine spread, Meri has to do some sort of copy post and say it wasn’t related.”

During one of her recent interviews, Christine admitted that Janelle was the only one of Kody’s other wives who showed her support.

“When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried,” Christine revealed, adding, “That was so hard. It was, not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well.”

Christine also noted that her relationships with Robyn and Meri have been broken for many years, and not surprisingly to Sister Wives fans.

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn [and] I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years,” Christine admitted. “As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 8/7c on TLC.