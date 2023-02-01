Meri Brown spotted with Janelle and Kody’s sons amid Sister Wives star’s child abuse allegations

Sister Wives star Meri Brown isn’t paying any attention to the allegations surrounding her.

As Monsters and Critics reported, some of Kody Brown’s children have come forward, accusing Meri of child abuse.

Among those who have spoken out are Kody and Christine’s biological children, Paedon and Mykelti, as well as their sister, Gwendlyn.

Paedon was the first to accuse Meri of abuse, insinuating that Meri got physical with some of the Brown family’s children. Mykelti weighed in, too, noting that she will never include Meri in her life due to her past abusive behavior. Gwendlyn acknowledged Meri’s abuse but felt she deserves a second chance.

Amid the allegations surrounding her, Sister Wives star Meri Brown snapped a photo with two of her former sister wife’s sons.

Meri was in Las Vegas recently and met up with Kody and Janelle’s biological sons, Logan and Hunter. She shared the snap on Instagram early Wednesday morning.

Meri Brown snaps photo with Janelle and Kody’s sons during Vegas visit

The trio posed for an outdoor snap, which Meri captioned, “When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with! 😁 So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”

Meri’s post was met with over 36,000 likes, and hundreds of her 825,000 Instagram followers took to the comments section. Many of them were happy to see Meri posing with Janelle’s sons amid all of the negative news surrounding her these days.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

However, some of Meri’s critics felt as though her picture served as damage control amid her child abuse accusations.

Sister Wives critics accuse Meri Brown of posting pic as damage control

One of Meri’s disparagers called the share a “Photo Op” and accused Meri of paying Logan and Hunter to pose in the picture with her.

“Is this an old pic[?]” asked another critic, adding, “her publicist said to get out there bc her reputation has been tarnished by the ‘Brownies.'”

“Going on an apology tour I see,” wrote another critic, who felt as though Meri had an ulterior motive for her post.

While rumors of abuse swirl around her, Meri has remained tight-lipped about the allegations. However, she has hinted on multiple occasions that she has her own tea to spill, possibly regarding her recent split from Kody and the abuse accusations made against her.

Meanwhile, she has remained active on social media, still recording her weekly Fridays with Friends videos and doing some traveling. Meri has been gearing up for her next undertaking, her second Real Life Retreat, hosted at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her B&B in Parowan, Utah, later this month.

Amid the negativity encompassing her, Meri has proven that she’s not bothered by it, staying focused on her career and time with her friends and family.

