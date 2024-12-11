Meri Brown shoots down Christine Brown’s well wishes: ‘I’m not gonna accept those words’

Christine Brown had some kind words for her former sister wife, Meri Brown, but Meri thinks Christine is sending the wrong message.

Meri recently opened up about her marriage to Kody Brown and her position regarding her former sister wives, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, Meri reacted to a recent statement made by Christine.

In her own interview with ET, Christine said of Meri, “I’m very, very proud of her, and I love that she’s taking a stand, and she’s doing it so eloquently, and she’s doing it so [bravely]. It’s wonderful to see. It’s great to see that new her, right?”

When Meri was asked to share her reaction to Christine’s statements, she immediately corrected the part about “taking a stand.”

“I don’t think it’s about taking a stand against anybody,” Meri admitted.

Meri doesn’t ‘accept’ Christine’s words

“I’m not taking a stand against anybody, and so I’m not gonna accept those words,” she continued.

Meri added that she appreciated Christine “cheering her on from afar,” but clarified: “I’m taking a stand for me and not against anybody.”

Meri says her relationship with Christine no longer exists

As far as Meri’s relationship with Christine is concerned, Meri admits it’s “nonexistent.”

According to Meri, Christine was the one who made it clear that she didn’t want to have a relationship with her former sister wife.

Meri told Rachel that she respected Christine’s decision but called it “sad” because they once shared some “good” experiences, a lot of laughter, and a lot of “kindness.”

“I know that paths shift, and our paths are not parallel,” Meri confessed.

Christine made it clear that she wasn’t interested in a relationship with Meri outside of plural marriage

It’s no secret that Meri and Christine were never BFFs.

And once Christine led the charge and divorced Kody Brown, her relationship with Meri ultimately ended.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine spoke with Entertainment Tonight‘s Deidre Behar shortly after leaving Kody in 2022.

At the time, Christine admitted that she wouldn’t continue a friendship with Meri post-split.

“I won’t be close with Meri anymore, not really,” Christine declared, adding that she wouldn’t be “really having that much to do with” Meri.

Christine cut ties with Meri because she didn’t trust her

During the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, Christine explained to host Sukanya Krishnan why she cut off contact with Meri.

Christine said of their relationship, “It wasn’t safe for me anymore, and I ended it.”

“And I just told her straight up, ‘No, we’re not going to be friends because I don’t trust you,” Christine added.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.