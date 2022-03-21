Meri Brown shares message about ‘suffering’ and needing ‘help’ amid estranged marriage to Kody Brown

Meri Brown seemingly threw shade at her estranged husband, Kody Brown, with a cryptic quote about suffering. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly took aim at her estranged husband, Kody Brown, with a cryptic message about suffering.

Meri often shares cryptic messages on social media, leading Sister Wives fans to believe she’s trying to make a point without directly saying the words herself.

One example came in a recent Instagram story that Meri shared with her 724k followers over the weekend.

Meri Brown shares cryptic quote about ‘punishment’ and ‘suffering’

Meri shared a quote credited to Zen Master and global spiritual leader, poet, and peace activist, Thich Nhat Hanh.

The quote read, “When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over.”

“He does not need punishment; he needs help,” the quote concluded in bold font.

Many Sister Wives fans took the quote as a hint at her broken marriage to Kody, while others felt it had nothing to do with Kody at all, but instead her former sister wife, Christine Brown.

Sister Wives viewers took to Reddit, discussing Meri’s latest cryptic post.

Sister Wives viewers have mixed reactions to Meri’s post

One Redditor who felt Meri’s quote was targeting Kody commented, “I would be suffering too if I tried to break up with someone and they refused to leave.”

“I am so tired of Meri and her ‘cryptic’ posts…You’re a middle aged woman and should have learned to be DIRECT by now,” commented a disgruntled Sister Wives viewer. “Time for the mind games to end.”

Another Sister Wives viewer urged Meri to move on from her plural marriage: “At this point Meri has the same vibe to Kody and Robyn as a mother-in-law. Meri get away to live your best life!”

Some Redditors, however, didn’t feel that Meri’s quote was aimed at Kody but instead at Christine, who walked away from their plural marriage in November 2021.

One commenter felt that Meri was targeting the Sister Wives viewers who recently accused her of being drunk during a live video on Instagram.

“But kody is so easy to love .. lol .. she likes to put this quotes to keep herself interesting,” their comment read. “I doubt she meant it for kody. She was probably still mad about people calling her an alcoholic.”

Another Redditor brought up the recent video in which Sister Wives fans felt Meri was mocking Christine’s new cooking show.

“She’s targeting the fans and bloggers who are attacking her for mocking Christine,” the Redditor wrote. “IMO her cryptic post is saying that the self-loathing fans are simply making her suffer because their own lives suck and they need therapy. It’s not about Kody.”

Sister Wives fans likely will never know for sure who Meri was targeting when she shared the cryptic message. Although Meri and Kody have both referred to their marriage as estranged, Meri doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt…. honest,” Meri told her Instagram followers last month.

Elaborating on her strained marriage to Kody, Meri added, “In actuality, what you’ve seen is me no longer being silent. What you’ve seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.