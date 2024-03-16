Meri Brown refuses to go into detail about Garrison’s death out of respect for Janelle: ‘Please don’t ask’

Nearly two weeks after Garrison Brown’s passing, Meri Brown isn’t ready to talk about it publicly.

The Sister Wives star is still grieving the loss of Kody and Janelle Brown’s 25-year-old son, Garrison, who took his own life earlier this month.

Meri paid tribute to Garrison, one of 18 Brown siblings, following his death, but now that she’s reemerged on Instagram, she’s made it clear that she won’t be going into any details about his suicide.

Taking to Instagram this week for her usual Friday with Friends, Meri was joined by her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, as they chatted with their fans and followers.

Before kicking off Friday’s segment, Meri prefaced her video with a disclaimer regarding questions about Garrison.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meri first thanked her followers for the outpouring of condolences to the family and acknowledged that if she talked about Garrison’s death, she would start crying, so she opted not to.

Meri Brown is keeping mum ‘out of respect’ for Janelle and the Brown family

“I don’t wanna cry, so we’re gonna not talk about that, except thank you so much for sending out all the love and kindness and respect you guys have shown to our family,” Meri said.

Additionally, Meri wanted to be respectful toward Janelle and the rest of the family and explained that she wouldn’t be answering any questions about the family’s heartbreaking ordeal.

“Out of respect for Garrison’s mom and the family, I’m just not going to go into detail,” Meri told her 979,000 Instagram followers.

She continued, “I’m not going to answer any questions, so please don’t ask them. I just wanna respect the family, and I hope you all will respect us in this time as well.”

“It’s been a week… we’ll just say that,” Meri added.

Despite the harrowing news, Meri noted that Garrison’s tragic and sudden death was cathartic for the Brown family in some ways.

“We were able to spend a lot of time together last week, so that was very good, and I think healing in some ways for so many of us,” Meri noted.

Sister Wives viewers send condolences to the Browns and share their own grief

For the most part, Meri’s followers behaved themselves in the comments section for a change, as she received an outpouring of support.

There were quite a few comments from fans who have also lost children and some loved ones to suicide, and they shared their stories with Meri.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Several of Meri’s followers expressed how difficult it is to grieve losing a child and/or a loved one to suicide and demonstrated compassion toward her and the rest of the Brown family.

The Browns continue to honor Garrison’s life

While Janelle, Christine, and Meri have spoken out since Garrison’s passing, his father, Kody Brown, has remained silent other than announcing his death on Instagram.

Garrison’s siblings have also been paying tribute to him on social media, and as Janelle recently shared, a local Flagstaff animal shelter has raised over $13,000 in Garrison’s honor, using the funds to feed and care for over 150 animals in need.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.