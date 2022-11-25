Meri Brown reflects on first ever ‘Real Life Retreat’ with Sister Wives super fans

Sister Wives star Meri Brown held her first Real Life Retreat at her B&B. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown held her first Real Life Retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, and the Sister Wives star reflected on the experience.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri offered her retreats to paying customers at her B&B in Parowan, Utah.

Super fans who filled out an application could choose from two different price options for the retreat, which ran from November 17 – 20, 2022.

Meri’s chosen guests were treated to daily activities, including fire pit hangouts, time with Meri, meals with the group, and they went home with goodie bags.

After the first retreat, Meri took to Instagram and reflected on the experience.

Calling the retreat a “huge success,” Meri included several photos documenting her time with her fans. In the first photo in the Instagram carousel, Meri posed alongside eight guests outside of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn for a group shot.

Meri Brown self reflects amidst beautiful nature

In the second slide, Meri and the group posed for another outdoor snap. This one was on mountain bikes with the beautiful Utah landscape behind them.

Another swipe right revealed a gorgeous shot of Utah’s landscapes, including mountains, forests, and a stream. The next photo showed singing bowls arranged on a wooden floor for what looked to be a sound healing therapy session.

Meri and the seven other ladies posed in the middle of the road, sandwiched between the mountains, in the last slide. The ladies were bundled up in jackets and blankets as Meri snapped the group selfie.

“Inner peace and self reflection is something many of us forget about, as we go along our day to day being busy, taking care of all the daily tasks, and serving others,” Meri wrote in her caption.

Meri went on to remind her followers to take time for themselves and follow their dreams. Along with a hashtag that read #RealLifeRetreats, Meri added, “Remember, you’re worthy of having all you want in your life. You deserve it, and you’re worth it!”

Kody Brown isn’t a part of Meri’s frequent travels

Many of Meri’s Instagram posts lately have focused on self-growth. She’s been busy traveling, and recently enjoyed her second Mexican getaway as well as a trip to Disneyland with a friend.

Despite her busy lifestyle and frequent traveling, Meri does it solo. When she travels, she leaves her estranged husband, Kody Brown, behind.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers are watching just how broken Kody and Meri’s marriage has become.

Meri is determined to stick by Kody’s side, although the polygamous father of 18 made it clear that if she wanted to leave him for somebody else, he wouldn’t put up a fight.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.