Meri Brown pens emotional tribute as she reflects on the child she lost with Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is reflecting on the miscarriage she suffered over 15 years ago.

Longtime Sister Wives viewers may remember an episode in 2012 when Meri discussed her loss on air.

“I didn’t understand why after another 12 years of trying, and then it was taken away from us, and I didn’t understand that,” Meri said during the episode.

Now, Meri is looking back on that time in her life and told her fans that she was reminded of it when she recently passed a group of teenage boys.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Meri shared a selfie, posing with her chin in her hands as she smiled slightly with her mouth closed.

“Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away, and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself,” Meri began her caption.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown ponders what life would be like with the child she lost 15 years ago

“It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments,” Meri continued. “Granted, I don’t know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was.”

Meri continued, noting that her “son” would be 15 years old present day, and told her fans that she often wonders what her life would be like if her child had made it to full term.

“There’s often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss, but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me,” Meri continued. “Just one of today’s little moments of gratitude.”

The Brown family has experienced several miscarriages

During Season 3 Episode 2, Robyn was pregnant with her and Kody’s first biological child, Solomon. When she had to go for an ultrasound after spotting, Kody expressed concern that she might miscarry. Luckily, everything turned out to be fine, but Kody recalled losses suffered by his other wives.

Kody confessed, “The idea of miscarriage is very close to the family. Christine has had two miscarriages, and Meri has had one. … When Meri miscarried, it was the only pregnancy she has ever had since Mariah was born. And to lose that baby was an absolutely devastating experience for us.”

Recently, Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed that the moms often wore prosthetic pregnant bellies during filming. Gwendlyn explained that because the moms weren’t always still pregnant when their storylines aired, the fake baby bumps made the timelines make more sense.

Meri and Kody share one child, Leon, and Kody shares 17 more children between his other two ex-wives and his current wife, Robyn.

Kody and Janelle share their sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel, and daughters Madison and Savanah. Kody and Christine share Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon, Ysabel, and Truely. And Kody and Robyn share their biological kids Solomon and Ariella, and Kody adopted her children Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora from her marriage to David Jessop.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.