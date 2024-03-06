Meri Brown pays tribute to Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison, Sister Wives stars react to his passing

Following the devastating loss of Garrison Brown, his family members, and Sister Wives fans are breaking their silence.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Garrison was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona home.

The cause of death is reportedly being investigated as a suicide because Garrison, 25, was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, per TMZ.

Garrison’s brother, Gabriel, with whom he was very close, reportedly found him dead inside his home.

As more details begin to emerge surrounding Garrison’s death, his loved ones are paying tribute to his life.

In addition to joint statements from Garrison’s biological parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, his other mom, Meri Brown, is breaking her silence.

Meri Brown honors Garrison’s life following the news of his death

Taking to Instagram shortly after the news broke, Meri shared a post similar to Kody and Janelle’s.

Meri uploaded two photos of Garrison, including a picture of him during his time in the Nevada National Guard, along with another of him backpacking in a sunny location.

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Meri began her caption.

“This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙”

In just one hour’s time, nearly 18,000 of Meri’s fans and followers liked the tribute post in Garrison’s honor, and in the comments section, thousands more shared their condolences with the Brown family.

“Oh my gosh my jaw just dropped,” wrote one of Meri’s followers, clearly shocked and saddened by the news.

“I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss,” the comment continued. “I can’t even imagine how you guys must be feeling. Praying for your family. I know how much your children mean to you.”

Another follower expressed how “deeply” sorry they were and added they were praying for the “entire Brown Family.”

“I really loved Garrison and his desire to protect anyone and everyone that needed it,” added @amanda38104. “He seemed like a fine young man. I’m so sorry.”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Another one of Meri’s followers urged her to turn off the comments after some apparent “disrespectful” comments from rude Instagram users.

They added, “May this sweet young man rest in peace. Condolences to all of the family members.”

Sister Wives viewers are ‘heartbroken’ to learn of Garrison’s passing

Over on Garrison’s Instagram page, the Sister Wives star received his own outpouring of support.

His last post before his death featured photos of himself and his latest pet, a 9-year-old cat named Ms. Buttons, who Garrison saved from being euthanized.

Garrison’s friends, fans, and loved ones began flocking to the comments section to pay homage to him.

“Im so sorry you felt alone,” penned @nadinutella. “We will all miss you.”

Another Instagram user noted what an honor it was to watch Garrison grow up on TV, adding that “so many strangers loved” him so much and were “heartbroken” to hear of his death.

Pic credit: @robertthebrown/Instagram

@75juju offered prayers and expressed how sorry they were that Garrison was hurting.

“Rest in peace Garrison,” added another admirer. “Absolutely heartbreaking … Heaven just gained an Angel.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.