Meri Brown is ‘very at peace’ with her decision to split from Kody Brown

Meri Brown called it quits on her and Kody Brown’s 33-year-long marriage earlier this year, and the Sister Wives star has no regrets about her decision.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri and Kody issued a joint statement in January 2023, announcing they had decided to terminate their spiritual marriage.

Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1990. She remained his only legal wife until 2014, when they divorced, allowing Robyn Brown to become Kody’s sole legal wife and Kody to adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

Now that Meri has had seven months to reflect on walking away from Kody and plural marriage, she’s dishing on how she feels about her life-changing decision.

The 52-year-old reality TV star spoke with PEOPLE in an interview and opened up about her divorce, jealousy in plural marriage, and issues that she and Kody dealt with in the early years of their polygamist marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri explained that on their anniversary about one-and-a-half years ago, she and Kody delved into an open conversation about their marital woes, something she said was a “long time coming.”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she is ‘very at peace’ with her and Kody Brown’s decision to divorce

That’s when she says Kody finally got “real” with her and expressed some things that he had never expressed before.

Admittedly, Meri never saw her marriage to Kody ending 33 years after tying the knot, but the Sister Wives star shared that she feels confident that she did everything she could to try and salvage their union.

“I’m very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out,” Meri said.

Meri brought up her infamous catfishing scandal and noted that although many Sister Wives viewers have blamed her participation in an online affair on the demise of her and Kody’s marriage, she made it clear that it was not a defining moment.

The LuLaRoe ambassador blamed prior issues in her and Kody’s marriage as the reason they split.

However, the most shocking admission during Meri’s interview was that she’s ready to start dating again.

Meri is ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool

“I definitely am open to it,” Meri said of hitting the dating scene. “You know, I’ve lived many years as a very strong, independent, solo person. I don’t want to live the rest of my life solo, so yeah, I’m definitely open to it.”

Meri has sparked rumors that she’s already moved on from Kody, posing with a mystery man on Instagram in recent weeks. However, it appears that their relationship is simply platonic.

She recently told her Instagram followers that she’s not currently dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t on the hunt.

And although Meri would like to have another man in her life someday, she isn’t fond of the idea of sharing him with other women.

“Probably not going to go with another plural marriage,” she admitted. “I have a great family, but it’s probably not gonna go that direction for me.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.