Meri Brown insists she isn’t leaving Kody Brown, he ‘basically left’ her already

Meri Brown stuck to her guns for years before finally pulling the plug on her and Kody Brown’s marriage.

The Sister Wives star continually made it known that she “wasn’t going anywhere” and was willing to stick around and try to make their relationship work.

Although Sister Wives fans know that off-screen, the former couple announced their split in January 2023, up until last year, Meri was still fighting to keep their union afloat.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri dropped some big news when she announced that she was moving her online clothing business to southern Utah.

Although, at the time, she wasn’t moving out of Flagstaff, she noted that she would be spending more “concentrated” time at her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, to run her two businesses.

Meri admitted that she’s always loved traveling, but the back and forth between Flagstaff, Arizona, and Parowan, Utah, got to be too much for her.

Meri Brown tells Sister Wives viewers she’s ‘making some changes’

“I am making some changes,” Meri revealed as she recorded herself driving from Flagstaff to Parowan. “I am going to move my clothing business to southern Utah.”

Meri pondered whether her big shift would affect the rest of the family, specifically Robyn. Meri speculated that Robyn would assume she was leaving the family like Christine, although Meri claimed that wasn’t the case.

In fact, Meri planned on telling Robyn about the move before she even told Kody since Robyn would actually care. Kody, on the other hand, “wouldn’t give a flying rat’s a**,” according to Meri.

Robyn has begged Meri, “Please don’t leave me to do this alone,” but as Meri noted, she and Kody don’t have a relationship. But that’s when Meri began singing the same old song, claiming she was staying put in her marriage and Flagstaff.

Meri claims she’s not leaving Kody or the family but says he’s ‘already’ left her

“I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving the family. I’m not leaving Kody,” Meri confessed while driving. “Kody has basically left me already.”

Janelle chimed in, adding that things were very broken in Kody and Meri’s marriage, or what was left of it anyway. As we all watched Meri do for years, Janelle believed that Kody’s first wife was holding onto hope that something would “happen.”

But as Janelle also shared, Kody “doesn’t speak really kindly” to Meri, nor does he watch out for her.

For his part, Kody confessed that unlike Christine — who up and left him when she discovered how unhappy she was — Meri has taken the time to think about whether their marriage was salvageable. But Meri was still waiting to have a conversation with Kody about trying to save their marriage, which hadn’t happened up until that point.

When Christine chimed in, she accused Kody of stringing Meri along for years, calling his treatment of Meri “mean and cruel.”

“I saw that he would have done the same thing to me if I would have stayed,” Christine admitted.

Meri continues to leave Sister Wives fans hanging regarding her side of the story

Meri and Kody issued a joint statement announcing the permanent termination of their marriage. In the announcement’s caption on Instagram, Meri hinted at some juicy gossip that we aren’t aware of.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” Meri wrote.

For months now, Meri has teased her fans for months about there being “so much more” to her story, and Sister Wives fans are eager to know what she’s been keeping from us. Perhaps we’ll find out this season on Sister Wives, but until then, we’re left with nothing but Meri’s cryptic messages about what went on behind the scenes.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.